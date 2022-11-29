Killer of Nicki Minaj’s father pleads guilty to two counts

The family of Robert Maraj can finally breathe a sigh of relief. More than a year after the death of the father of Nicki Minajhis killer, a man named Charles Polevich pleaded guilty according to TMZ.

Robert Maraj was killed in February 2021 after being hit by a hit-and-run

The 71-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it, and one count of tampering with physical evidence, both of which are misdemeanors .

Indeed, it has been noted that Polevich risked up to seven years behind bars. However, Judge Howard Sturim pledged to sentence the man to ” no more than a year in prison, with community service and suspension of his driver’s license “.

Additionally, prosecutors alleged that the driver hit Maraj while crossing a street in Minola on February 12, 2021 according to Page Six. Polevich reportedly got out of his vehicle to ask the victim if she was okay before fleeing the scene without offering help and without alerting the authorities.

Separately, Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj sued Polevich for $150 million in Nassau County Supreme Court in March of last year. At the time, lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Napoli said: ” Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent, he was more concerned with running away and hiding than seeking help. “.

” Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions which led to the death of Robert Maraj “. The Super Bass singer also called his father’s death ” most devastating loss of his life “.

In addition, Charles Polevich is due back in court for sentencing on August 3.