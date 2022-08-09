Kim Kardashian: Harassed by Kanye West, her ex Pete Davidson makes a radical decision: the slideshow

1 / 20 Kim Kardashian: Harassed by Kanye West, her ex Pete Davidson makes a radical decision

2 / 20 First official outing for Kim Kardashian and her companion Pete Davidson at the annual “White House Correspondents’ Association” dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington

3 / 20 Exclusive – Pete Davidson on the set of ‘Wizards!’ in Port Douglas on August 2, 2022.

4 / 20 Exclusive – Kim Kardashian is going to dinner with her sisters Khloe and Kylie and friends at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 20, 2022.

5 / 20 Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones watch a basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena in Miami on March 13, 2022.

Miami, FL – Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones along with rapper Future attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney Jones

6 / 20 Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

7 / 20 Kanye West (Ye) leaves the Four Seasons hotel in Miami on March 2, 2022.

Miami Beach, FL – Kanye West leaves the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach. Pictured: Kanye West

8 / 20 Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

9 / 20 Kim Kardashian and North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, the 4 children she had with Kanye West

10 / 20 Exclusive – Pete Davidson on the set of a Smartwater commercial in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 3, 2022.

11 / 20 Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson leave the annual “White House Correspondents Association” dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC, April 30, 2022.

12 / 20 Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

13 / 20 Exclusive – Kim Kardashian is going to dinner with her sisters Khloe and Kylie and friends at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 20, 2022.

14 / 20 Kim Kardashian (who wears the famous Marilyn Monroe dress) and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York, May 2, 2022. © Future-Image via Zuma Press/Bestimage

16 / 20 Kim Kardashian and her companion Pete Davidson are out in London on May 30, 2022.

17 / 20 Kanye West visits a recording studio in Miami on March 2, 2022.

Miami, FL – Kanye West arrives at a recording studio in Miami wearing a Balenciaga sweatshirt.

18 / 20 Kim Kardashian (wearing the famous Marilyn Monroe dress) and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

19 / 20 Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian – Celebrities at the “Annual Correspondents’ Dinner” at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC, April 30, 2022.