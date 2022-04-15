Kim Kardashian: how much did her family get for their new reality TV show?

The Kardashian family has made a comeback with a brand new reality show that promises to be very successful on Disney+. The members of the family have also received a colossal sum for this new format.

Followed by millions of viewers, series Keeping up with the Kardashians broadcast between 2007 and 2021, was a real success. Only, in September 2020, the end of the program was announced, to everyone’s surprise. But nothing is ever over for the Kardashian family. Since this Thursday, April 14, a new show focused on this same family has made a comeback on television, but also on streaming platforms. baptized the kardashiansthe series available on Disney+, offers Internet users love stories, scandals and funny sequences. Between the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement and the new life of Kylie Jenner’s mom… How much have they touched to reveal their life to the general public?

A salary synonymous with “return to television”

To make their return to this reality show consisting of ten episodes, Kris Jenner said that their salary, offered by the broadcaster Huluhad been “the key to their return to television” : “Money still matters. I think anyone would be stupid to say that money doesn’t matter anymore”, she revealed, without a filter. According to the media variety, the Kardashian family would have been paid at least 100 million dollars (the equivalent of 92 million euros) for this new reality TV show. An incredible sum, which could, in part, be due to Kris Jenner’s quality negotiations who would fight “like a pitbull”, as revealed Entertainment TV.

But for people wondering, if Kim Kardashian remains the star of the family, all the members of the latter would have received the same amount : “We are all equal. It certainly played a role because we devote so much of our personal lives to entertainment. (…) But not all money is good. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us. It can’t just be for financial gain. It doesn’t work for us”revealed Khloé Kardashian in the press.