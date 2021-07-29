Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make their relationship official on Instagram

After the gossip launched by People, and the “coded messages” of Valentine’s Day, the entrepreneur came out into the open with the drummer of Blink-182

February 2021 it was, definitely, the month of revelation-couples. After Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker and after Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker it was the turn of the paparazzi: Regè-Jean Page with Emily Brown, Cara Delevingne with Jaden Smith. Now, here is another couple who – for the first time – chose to show up on social media. We are talking about the couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker together on social media deepening



Kourtney Kardashian yesterday and today: here’s how it changed. photo “When friends fall in love”, wrote Kourtney Kardashian (PHOTO), posting an image of her hand intertwined with that (tattooed) of Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer then shared the shot, confirming a sincere union.

deepening



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a new couple Loading... Advertisements For some time, in fact, there have been rumors of their relationship. Report confirmed by an anonymous source to People, last January. Friends for years, Kourtney and Travis have been spotted together in Los Angeles several times, but on social media we had never shared any images. According to the well-informed, however, the musician would have long courted the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters: “He has always liked him, but she has only now shown herself willing to a relationship. Travis is a good guy, and he’s a great dad. Kourtney’s family and friends love him, and the children get along very well with each other”, people wrote at the beginning of 2021. “It’s very nice to have him around him, and he’s always had feelings for Kourtney.” Kourtney Kardashian is the mother of three children, all of them from Scott Disick: Mason (11 years), Penelope (8) and Reign (8). Travis Barker is the dad of Landon (17) and Alabama (15), with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day deepening Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner Kourtney Kardashian gave her followers some details about her romantic Valentine’s Day. In addition to the subtle references to the passage of time with her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, the influencer and entrepreneur shared a photo in red lingerie among his Instagram Stories. A decidedly sensual suit and… expensive! How he sent back the Instagram page that finds the brands of his outfits.

The posted image shows an exchange of messages between her and her dear friend Stephanie Shepard, former chief operating officer of Kardashian West Brands. Both, on the day of lovers, chose to wear lingerie from La Perla. Kourtney spent the day with Travis. The couple shared photos of a lit fireplace, on their respective Instagram profiles, and the musician posted an image of a diamond anklet (presumably his gift for his girlfriend). They seem to be definitely serious, the two.