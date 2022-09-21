Kylie Jenner slammed for flaunting her wealth as she shows off designer closet

KYLIE Jenner showed off her impressive walk-in wardrobe filled with hundreds of designer shoes and handbags.

The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her slender waist in a white crop top and gray jeans – just seven months after giving birth to a baby boy, who has yet to be named.

As they smoldered on camera for a series of sexy snaps, Kylie’s fans were left quite distracted by the huge array of designer gear on display.

The star caused a storm in front of an illuminated glass shelf, which featured several expensive heels, handbags and clutches – from a white Chanel handbag to Hermès Birkin bags.

The star opted for a face full of glam with dark, striking lips and wore her black tresses in loose waves.

She accessorized her look with gold bracelets, hoops and rings.

The reality TV star shared her excitement for the upcoming holiday season, writing, “96 days to Christmas.”

Kylie’s fans were left with serious closet envy as she flaunted her wealth.

One wrote: “I’m so jealous! It’s a dream wardrobe. »

Another cheekily asked, “Are you giving away your shoes? »

A third pleaded: “Kylie, please give us some of your stuff, please. »

But one annoyed fan wrote, “Because you really need more stuff. »

Another added: “Kylie shows off her expensive bags and shoes again. »

It comes after Kylie and Kendall Jenner fans spotted a hilarious detail on the sisters’ cut-price jeans.

The Kendall + Kylie brand was launched by the Hulu stars in 2012 when the pair teamed up with clothing retailer PacSun.

A fan shared a photo of Kendall + Kylie branded jeans hanging from a rack at a TJ Maxx department store on a popular Kardashian-dedicated Reddit board.

Captioned, “They made it, the Maxx! the snap shows the cut, the reduced price of $19.99 and an outdated promotional photo of Kylie, 25, and Kendall, 26, on the tag.

Fans immediately became familiar with the tag, where the two Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums are noticeably different.

A Redditor commented, “They need to update their new faces on these tags. »

Another fan agreed, writing “Yeah those are so many faces 2017/2018. »

Fans are referring to the fact that since this photo was taken, the two sisters appear to have undergone, although unconfirmed, cosmetic facial surgery.

A third person added: “Okay, but what is this photo! ? They both look terrified. »

“Ew, why does it look like they’re trying to undress?” asked a fourth fan.

Only?

It comes after fans shared a wild theory suggesting Kylie and Travis Scott have split after the star made a major change on social media.

The Hulu star and Astroworld entertainer share four-year-old daughter Stormi and seven-month-old son.

A fan shared the theory on a Reddit board dedicated to Kardashian where Kylie’s latest Instagram photo was reposted.

The original post, captioned “rise and shine,” shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posing in a full-length mirror, wearing nothing but a nude bra and baggy jeans.

Back on Reddit, one fan commented, “The ‘I’m single again’ message. »

Another person agreed, writing, “I’m starting to think she and Travis broke up. »

A third Redditor continued the sentiment, adding, “Guys, I think she’s single. »

WHERE IS TRAVIS

Recently, fans suggested that Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, called it quits after he was absent from his recent cosmetic event.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed friends, family and industry folks to a party in Los Angeles to celebrate the cosmetics company’s success.

She was joined by her daughter Stormi, four, and the rest of her famous family, including Khloe, 38, Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Kendall Jenner, 26 and mom Kris, 66.

Longtime boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott was conspicuously absent from the event, a detail that has fans shivering.

Some began to speculate that the couple decided to leave.

The Texas rapper wasn’t the only one fans were asking questions about, either.

Many inquired about their son, who was not at the event.

“And the baby? we wrote.

Another commented: “Where is the baby? »

SHADED BY SIS

Kourtney shaded her younger sister Kylie’s relationship with Travis.

The reality star took a peek at their romance as she opened up about her marriage to 46-year-old Travis Barker.

During the runway show for her new Boohoo line, Kourtney was asked how she felt about her and Travis’ nickname “Kravis.”

She said, “I love the name Kravis” It’s so funny. Travis said to me the other day, ‘Are Kylie and Travis also called Kravis?’ and I’m like, ‘No!’

“But why wasn’t it?” Because they were before us. »

Journalist Erin Lim replied, “That’s so true. There will never be another Kravis. »

Kourtney agreed saying, “No. But I love the name, Kravis. We sometimes call ourselves Kravis. »

The mother-of-three went on to defend their PDA moments, saying she didn’t regret any of them because she was “living in the moment”.

