Kylie Jenner: the influencer accused of being a “climate criminal”

After sharing a photo on social media, influencer Kylie Jenner has come under fire from environmental activists.

Outcry for the young member of the Kardashian clan. Kylie Jenner shared on July 15 a snapshot of her and her companion Travis Scott on the tarmac of an airport where two jets are parked.

“Do we take yours or mine?”, this little sentence in description of the snapshot did not fail to set fire to the powder on social networks.

i sort my trash so kylie jenner can do am stram gram with jets. that’s called getting hot. pic.twitter.com/YImr2SosMz — ?stenia? (@francesbean_) July 18, 2022

Indeed, Kylie Jenner evokes here the difficult choice between the private jet of her companion and hers. What still passes months for Internet users is the travel time of the two lovebirds.

A habit among the Kardashians

Kylie Jenner would indeed have used her private jet for a trip of only three minutes against forty if she had taken the car.

Environmental activists then strongly took her to task accusing her of being a “climate criminal”. The influencer had already been talked about during a twelve-minute jet trip.

Kylie Jenner’s Jet Landed in Camarillo, California, US. apx. flt. time 12 Mins. pic.twitter.com/6AVGqt9Ffb — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 15, 2022

On the side of her sister Kim Kardashian, the carbon footprint is just as good. She would have made a ten-minute jet trip on July 7.