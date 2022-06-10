La Nación / Emma Sofía asked Foo Fighters to be part of the tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Recently Foo Fighters announced that they will hold a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, in which the musician’s family will also take part. In the next two presentations scheduled for September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the other will be on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, United States.

After the great news, her number one fans, the little nine-year-old Paraguayan drummer Emma Sofía also jumped on the table, asking the group through their social networks to be part of the tribute to their maximum idol, who had passed away last March 25th.

“Please @foofighters! Let me be a part of this 💜 I would love to pay my tribute to you! I owe him that!” Emma wrote in a retweet that achieved great impact on social networks, reaching almost 7,000 reactions and hundreds of messages of support and affection.

It’s news: Ariela Machado and Carsten Pfau present Miss Universe Paraguay 2022

In this context, it should be remembered that Emma Sofía, also known as the rock girl, became known internationally in March of this year after the cancellation of the first day of the Asunción, whose main course was the North American band Foo Fighters.

So after the unfortunate event, she and her family arrived at the Sheraton Asunción Hotel where she set up her drums on the sidewalk and played for Foo Fighters, surrounded by other fans, thus capturing the attention of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who came out to greet her and took photos.

On the occasion, Emma played for a few minutes with the help of those present who sang the songs and little by little her dream began to come true when none other than Taylor Hawkins, the band’s drummer, came out onto the hotel esplanade. American rock.

However, after that unforgettable night, it became known about the death of Taylor Hawkins, in Bogotá, before appearing at the Estéreo Picnic festival. It was Taylor’s own band that confirmed the unfortunate event that quickly echoed around the world, since the drummer was greatly loved and admired.

And as expected, Foo Fighters canceled the rest of the world tour, only to allow more than two months to pass before the band broke the news about an upcoming show.

Also read: Viral: Luque hardware store That Coso causes a lot of laughter on the internet