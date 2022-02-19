La Nación / Princess Latifa of Dubai reappears, detained as a hostage

Princess Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai who last year said she was being held hostage, assured the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, that “she is fine,” that institution reported in her account. from Twitter.

The meeting with Bachelet took place in Paris, on a date not specified in the tweet, “at the request” of the princess, who caused a stir by stating that she was being held as a “hostage” and that she feared for her life in videos released in the middle of the month. February 2021 by the British press.

“Latifa told the High Commissioner that she is fine and expressed her wish that her private life be respected,” the tweet reads. Bachelet’s services did not respond to AFP questions about when they met or whether Bachelet considers that the princess expressed herself freely and sincerely.

The tweet includes a photo in which they both appear, smiling slightly, in front of a Paris metro station, and specifies that the princess’s legal adviser introduced them and that they later met in private.

The princess, daughter of Mohamed bin Rashed al Maktum, leader of the emirate of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, had tried to escape on a boat from that Gulf city-state in 2018, before being forced to return. After that, her relatives released some videos in which the woman claimed to be “locked up” and said that they had not heard from her.

Bachelet’s services, NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs followed the case and requested proof that the princess was alive. Back then, the Dubai Royal Court assured that the princess was safe and that she was not detained.

