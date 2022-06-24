Layoffs reported at Univision and move to Mexico of the sports team

This week there were layoffs of producers, technicians and talent within TUDNsince the entire production of Sports moves to Mexico.

By Mandy Fridman

Los Angeles, June 23 (La Opinion).- What began as a rumor with the last sales Univision and then with the creation of TelevisaUnivision and it is a fact: layoffs and move to Mexico for all the Sports team.

Yes, although much of TUDN It was already done in the Aztec country, since this week it is a fact, so much so that a wave of massive layoffs in the chain between talents, producers, technicians, narrators and shows.

For example, among the layoffs was that of the beloved and popular Pablo “La Torre de Jalisco” Ramírez. Between the shows “Contacto Deportivo” will disappear, the one we saw every day at midnight on the network.

What will happen to “República Deportiva”? The Sunday classic was not cancelled, but it is part of the move, and in two Sundays you will be able to start seeing Julián Gil and Felix Fernández driving from their new studio TUDN Mexico. the same the transmission of football matches or coverage.

In addition to layoffs, and many employees who have been in the chain for decades and will no longer have a job. There were also some relocations, such is the case of Lindsay Casinelli, the female face of the sport of Univisionand the number one advocate that women have the same or greater ability than a man to be a sports journalist.

In a few more days we will see her as part of the “Despierta América” team. In fact, we see her quite often accompanying Alan Tacher and Yisus Díaz in the sports segment, or participating in “Sin Rollo”.

Is there anything left in the United States of TUDN? For now, only the farewell special for Enrique “El Perro” Bermúdez, which will carry almost the rest of the year, a small correspondent from the headquarters of sports news in Miami.

The opinion tried to communicate with Univision via e-mail to have a reaction on it or an official statement, but so far he has not received a response.

THIS CONTENT IS PUBLISHED BY HOWEVER WITH THE EXPRESS AUTHORIZATION OF THE OPINION. SEE ORIGINAL HERE. ITS REPRODUCTION IS PROHIBITED.