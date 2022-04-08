Leader of the Sinaloa cartel and right-hand man of Chapo Guzmán was captured in Cali

In a condominium in the exclusive residential neighborhood Ciudad Jardín, in southern Cali, a Mexican citizen who arrived in Colombia as an emissary of the Mexican drug trafficker was captured by the authorities. alias Mayo Zambada, successor in the Sinaloa Cartel of Joaquin Guzman Loera, ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

This subject, identified as Brian Donaciano Olguín Berdugo, known in the world of drug trafficking as alias Pitt, was widely sought by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), as he had a red circular in more than 190 countries.

The whereabouts of the emissary of the Sinaloa Cartel was known thanks to the monitoring carried out by the authorities, with infiltrated agents, of a model, apparently from Cali, close to the criminal.

Men from the Anti-Narcotics Police and the DEA made the capture effective in a raid that did not give alias Pitt time to escape, who constantly had men, also of Mexican nationality, guarding the condominium in which he lived in Cali. However, no more captures are known in the framework of the operation in which the drug trafficker fell.

The investigation by the authorities details that the drug trafficker entered the country in February of this year, accompanied by a woman who would be his sentimental partner, through the José María Córdoba airport in Medellín.

The objective of the person captured today was to establish bridges, to commit crimes, between the Sinaloa Cartel and Colombia, and later send drugs to Central America.

The authorities highlighted that, after his capture, alias Pitt was notified of an extradition request issued against him by the Southern District Court of California, United States, for conspiracy to import cocaine.

The investigation exposes that the Mexican drug trafficker met with other criminals in exclusive sectors, and for short hours, to negotiate the purchase and transportation of drugs from Colombia abroad. It was also known that, in 2018, this subject entered Colombia for a short period of time.

Regarding the next shipment of alias Pitt, emissary of the Sinaloa Cartel in Colombia, to the United States, this Friday President Iván Duque signed the extradition of alias Otoniel, former head of the Clan del Glofo, for drug trafficking, to the North American country.

Othniel case

Otoniel was captured by the Public Force in Urabá, Antioquia. He today remains detained, under extreme security measures, in the Dijín facilities, in western Bogotá.

Duque signed the extradition after all legal procedures were completed. “I have just signed the extradition of alias Otoniel, the worst drug trafficker and criminal in the recent history of Colombia. The country’s institutions show his strength and forcefulness, ”said Duque, on his Twitter account.

In the last few hours, Duque had referred to Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, prior to a trip to Boyacá where he advanced a work agenda with a Building Country Workshop.

On that occasion and on the presidential plane itself, the Colombian president was forceful in pointing out that “that sewer rat” She will be extradited as soon as possible before the judicial authorities of the United States.

“Now that this process is complete, what comes next is the signature on our part and from that moment on there is a space of 10 days that must be fulfilled according to the law, but the idea is clear and it is also incontrovertible. We are going to extradite that criminal, that bandit, that vermin, that sewer ratDuke said.