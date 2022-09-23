Leonardo DiCaprio in a relationship with Gigi Hadid? “They are very much in love, he has always had a weakness for her”

After separating from Camila Morrone who shared his life for four years, Leonardo DiCaprio would be in a relationship with Gigi Hadid. New confidences from a close source support the rumor with ETOnline: “ Gigi and Leo are serious. They have spent a lot of time together and are very much in love with each other. “. The source adds: Things are going well between them and they are both happy “.

A source reveals exclusively in the columns of US Weekly that Leonardo DiCaprio has ” always had a soft spot for Gigi Hadid “. And to clarify: He finds her beautiful of course, but also cool and cultured and he likes her outlook on life. “.

For the time being, the two main interested parties have not confirmed anything. In an interview given to DailyMailMohamed Hadid, the father of Gigi Hadid, said: “ I met Mr. DiCaprio in Saint-Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man “. He then specifies: “They’re friends, they’ve known each other for a while…I haven’t told my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don’t think they’re dating – I think they’re just good friends. But I really don’t know “. He ends up emphasizing: I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships. I have nothing to say about the people she hangs out with “.

A rapprochement?

It all started in early September, when the 27-year-old superstar model and the 47-year-old actor were seen together at a party during New York Fashion Week. The photos show them close, but the rumor is quickly swept away by members of their entourage who assure that their story is only friendly. According to confidences made in the magazine Page Sixthey are ” especially out with a group of friends ” and only ” sometimes face to face “. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid would not have started a serious relationship: “They are getting to know each other, but they are not dating yet “.

As a reminder, in October 2021, a year after giving birth to their daughter Khai, Gigi Hadid announced her breakup with Zayn Malik. A delicate separation since the former singer of One Direction would have had a violent altercation with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of Bella and Gigi Hadid. She had also filed a complaint.