“Life imprisonment in Raslan is a first step but for now to try Assad is impossible” – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

The magistrate who led the International Criminal Tribunal for crimes in the former Yugoslavia: «Saved from the veto of the allies».

«The Koblenz verdict is a first step. But it cannot be compared to the Nuremberg trial ”. Carla Del Ponte, the “snake hunter” who sent men like former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic to prison, as well as the main perpetrators of the Rwanda genocide, is among the magistrates who know best how difficult it is to do justice, even more so when it comes to of war criminals who decide to use their power to harm the innocent. From “his” Switzerland he read about the life sentence for Anwar Raslan, a former colonel in the Syrian services, responsible for torture, murder and rape.

What happens now, can one hope for a court to judge President Assad as it did for Milosevic?



«No, because the veto power exercised by the allies in Damascus, Russia in the lead, prevents the Security Council from establishing a permanent court as in the case of the former Yugoslavia or Rwanda. And because Syria does not recognize the International Criminal Court. It is a political discourse, not just a legal one. Yet the picture could change and one day Assad will no longer be president ».

Wrong who compares Koblenz to Nuremberg?



«Life imprisonment for a Syrian intelligence officer responsible for torture and murder is a good sign and I hope that the work of German magistrates will be an example for the prosecutors of other states that welcome Syrian refugees. But Raslan is a perpetrator of massacres and torture. Another thing is to bring to trial whoever ordered those horrors ».

Germany was able to prosecute Raslan because it applies the principle of universal jurisdiction which allows for the prosecution of even those who have committed crimes abroad. Can other states do the same?



“Yup. Switzerland, for example. But even countries like Italy that do not recognize this principle within their legal system could do so after changing their rules. Plus the evidence is there. It is enough to contact the UN commission on Syria which collected them ».

You have worked on it since 2011. Then you left it, in controversy with the international political system …



“In addition to the torture committed against the opponents, the war in Syria are the raids against people lining up for bread, the stench of the lazarets, the deaths from gangrene, the girls sold as slaves who hang themselves with their veils, the children trained to kill. The international community sends humanitarian aid to the victims, but for the rest it remains to watch. Once again we avoid assuming our historical responsibility ».

For many, the war in Syria is the war on ISIS. To terrorism. Trials of the militiamen who fled to Europe have recently started in Germany and Northern Europe.



«And this is sacrosanct. But, once again, this is not enough: prosecuting a terrorist group is simpler and more convenient from a political point of view than trying to send a president to prison ».

In «Gli impuniti» (published by Sperling & Kupfer) you remember how a doctor friend of yours saw in the «Corriere» a photo that touched him deeply: a Syrian father crying, while a child stroked his wet cheeks. She tried to track down that man. Have you ever found it?



“No. We had no other clues other than the photo, which we discovered was taken in Greece. I took a copy with me, which I put under the nose of every NGO representative I met; inconvenient administrations, I asked the rescuers to check their files. It was like looking for the famous needle in the haystack. Unfortunately, in the end I had to tell that doctor that no one was able to give us information. But I can’t stop thinking about it ».