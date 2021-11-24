Lindner in Finance. Why Germany (and the EU) should worry

The world has changed but the fear of many is that he is among those few, albeit politically influential, unable to accept it. And seeing his electoral campaign, the fear appears to be well founded. The leader of the German Liberal Party (Fdp) Christian Lindner will almost certainly be the new finance minister in the nascent “traffic light” coalition federal government, formed together with the social democrats of Olaf Scholz and the Greens led by the duo Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, who should have a transversal Ministry of Economy and Climate. From the moment after the close of the polls in September to the last talks within the coalition, Lindner has always been the most highly rated as possible holder of Finance in the next legislature. For this reason it immediately became a magnet for criticism, both from internal and ‘external’ opponents.

Among these, for example, the Nobel laureate in economics Joseph Stiglitz wrote a few weeks ago together with Adam Tooze, one of the most important economic historians on an international level, a harsh criticism of Lindner in the weekly Die Zeit: ” The financial policy agenda of the Fdp and Lindner is just an accumulation of conservative clichés, especially from the 1990s. It would be a mistake to grant Lindner’s wish. Germany and Europe cannot afford this crash test. For his own good, Lindner should be spared the impossible task of having to apply his budget agenda to the current financial situation today. ” A bitterness, that towards the liberal leader, that the person concerned has deservedly earned on the field.

Lindner is in fact considered an austerity hawk, and with good reason. All the economic recipes proposed by the FDP and the more conservative wing of the CDU – at the time headed by Minister Wolfgang Schauble – and largely supported by the European Commission and the European Central Bank during the debt crisis at the time of the Greek collapse revealed bankruptcy, aggravating the financial situation of highly indebted countries instead of helping to resolve it. Those who theorized Greece’s exit from the euro found in Lindner the political edge they needed, albeit with no luck. “A united Europe would be strengthened if a chronically ill member left the euro zone at least temporarily,” the Fdp leader said only four years ago.

His party has always been aligned against the management, judged “cheerful”, of public finances by the countries of Southern Europe, and has always opposed any form of debt sharing at European level. Last June, in the midst of the pandemic, he spoke to the Bundestag as follows: “National debts are a threat to the stability of the economic and monetary union. That is why it must be clear: the individual financial responsibility of the EU Member States is a guarantee of stability and solidity! ”.

Who will hold the position of Finance is not a residual aspect for other European countries. Because the new German minister will arrive in a decisive phase of revision of those fiscal dogmas adopted by the monetary union that experience first and the pandemic later have largely refuted. Recently, to cite just one example, Austrian economist Philipp Heimberger analyzed over eight hundred estimates made over the years and came to this conclusion: there is no evidence that high levels of debt correspond to negative effects on the growth rate. To put it better: there is no universal threshold of public debt relative to GDP beyond which growth slows down. In other words, that connection often waved between high debt as a brake on growth to justify austerity policies does not find unanimous confirmation in scientific research.

Regardless of how the negotiations within the nascent federal government on economic policy will evolve, during the election campaign Lindner always pushed for a general lowering of the tax burden and for a rapid return to the debt brake, both in Germany where it is sanctioned by the Fundamental Law, both in Europe, where several countries hope to find the future responsible for the German budget as an important ally in the negotiations for the reform of the Stability Pact. Austria, for example, is “opposed” to “further exceptions” in the rules on EU public accounts “in order to be able to contract further debts”, said Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel at the latest Eurogroup. “During the summer we launched a so-called alliance of responsibility which aims to gradually lower the levels of debt of the states. This is important to have sufficient margin for the next crisis ”. Alliance made up of eight countries: Austria, precisely, Denmark, Latvia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

“It makes sense,” Lindner said in early November, “that Germany is still the stability advocate,” “the Recovery Fund has rightly been identified as an exception. There would be no sure majority in the German Bundestag for a fiscal union. I therefore advise against debates of pure speculation, above all because the 750 billion euros have not yet been fully used ”. In short, there is harmony. “In light of the high debt in Europe and the risk of rising inflation, the soundness of financial policy must be a priority,” he said at the congress of liberals that preceded the vote in September. “From Markus Soeder to Robert Habeck, everyone is saying that investments are needed, and that the debt brake would be a brake on investment,” he said challenging this line. According to Lindner, however, “if we love Europe we must focus on financial stability”. And it is precisely from Germany, he insisted, that a contrary signal cannot arrive.

The leader of Fdp is a divisive character. Considered an enfant prodige of politics, much less from the point of view of knowledge of economic matters. Lindner joined the party he now leads at 18, and in the North Rhine Westphalia landtag as a regional deputy at 21. It was a record, they called him ‘bambi’. In 2009 he became a very young party general secretary, wanted by Guido Westerwelle. In 2012 she joined the regional government of her Land under Annelore Kraft. Then in 2013 he took a ruined party in his hands, which ended up outside the Bundestag, to bring it back to us with double-digit consensus five years later. However, several German media outlets in recent weeks, in the wake of rumors that wanted him to lead Finance, have questioned the preparation of the liberal leader: always a party official, however, he does not have a great deal of experience in administration, unlike of his predecessors such as Schauble or Scholz himself. Many commentators have wondered if his is the most suitable profile to govern the German budget at a time of ecological, digital and even economic transition.

In the past, Lindner has not spared criticism of Italy. In 2018 at the time of the maneuver of the yellow-green government – when there was scuffle over the deficit to be fixed at 2.4% or 2.04% as if it were a matter of life or death and the financial stability of a country depended on a handful of billion – Lindner taking the floor in the Bundestag did not spare attacks on Chancellor Merkel accusing her of not having requested the activation of an infringement procedure against Italy. “Madam Chancellor, we haven’t heard a word about Italy. We are in favor of real economy investments in Europe. But there can be no funds that distribute money in front of governments like those of Rome, which only want to give gifts ”. As for the banking union project, still standing, albeit uphill, even then the leader of Fdp feared the risk that “the German banks will have to guarantee for the Italian ones”. Even before the yellow-green government was born, Lindner was already asking for an infringement procedure for Rome: “At the latest after the formation of the government, the European Commission should start the infringement procedure against Italy”. Reason? “Brussels has watered down the rules for too long, interpreting them according to a certain political flexibility”. The condition in the eurozone is worsening due to the formation of the Italian government and “it is sad because Italy is a founding country of the EU”.

But the past has passed. And now in Europe the debate on how to change the budget parameters (3% deficit / GDP ratio, 60% debt / GDP ratio) has officially started starting from 2023, when the Stability Pact, now suspended due to the pandemic, will come back into force. Even the Mes, the Luxembourg fund headed by the German Klaus Regling, has made a proposal to revise the tax ceilings for the eurozone, suggesting that the debt / GDP ratio should be brought from the current threshold of 60% to 100%. An increase that is perhaps still insufficient since about 60% of eurozone citizens live in countries with a debt / GDP ratio of over 100%. Not to mention Greece which, after experimenting with the austerity recipes imposed by the Troika, finds itself with a public debt that sails towards 190% of GDP. But the point is not so much in the thresholds that you want to set, as in the approach to living with public debts which will inevitably remain at high levels for several years. “Our main challenge is to ensure that the rebound of the economy does not bring the EU back to the pre-covid period, which was certainly not a golden age”, recently acknowledged the Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni. “We must shift gears and move towards more sustainable and longer lasting growth. This implies, first of all, not passing suddenly and abruptly from supportive policies to restrictive policies ”. The exact opposite of what Lindner argues, in favor of a quick return to austere budgetary policies, based on spending cuts and / or increases in revenues and privatizations to reduce debts.