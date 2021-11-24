LIVE MN – Towards Atl.Madrid-Milan: Giroud holder, Krunic ahead of Leao. Romagnoli is back

This is the probable formation of Milan: (4-2-3-1) Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic; Giroud.

13.35 – More and more confirmations are coming from Madrid regarding the presence of Rade Krunic in the Rossoneri starting line-up that will face Atletico in place of Rafael Leao. With the Bosnian in the field, who will cover the role of attacking midfielder, Brahim Diaz will be the winger on the left.

13.24 – As reported by our correspondent in Madrid, this evening for the match between Diego Simeone’s Atletico and Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan, there will be around 62,000 spectators. The maximum capacity of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium is almost 69,000 spectators, and therefore, practically there will be a full house.

13.11 – Here is the probable formation of Atletico Madrid: (3-5-2) Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Suarez, Griezmann.

12.01 – The math says that Milan can still hope to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League despite having collected only one point in the first four matches of group B: the Rossoneri will have to beat Atletico Madrid tonight and then Liverpool on 7 December in San Siro. As Corriere della Sera explains, the Devil is no longer the exclusive owner of his own destiny: a double feat against Colchoneros and Reds may in fact not be enough, Milan must also look at the results of Porto who will have to score a point at most in the last few two races.

10.28 – Tonight’s match against Atletico Madrid is a sort of very personal derby for Brahim Diaz. The 10 of Milan is, in fact, still owned by Real Madrid and in today’s edition of the newspaper El Pais he told the eve of the match of the Wanda Metropolitano starting from the difficult position of the Rossoneri in the group: “Mathematically we can still qualify – ha said the 22-year-old from Malaga -, so far we have lacked that bit of luck that we always need in the Champions League. Even though we have shown that we know how to play as well as in the match at Liverpool. Also in the first leg against Atletico we made a performance incredible. The goal for tonight is to take the field, proposing our game and taking home the three points. “

10.08 – On Saturday in Florence, Rafael Leao had to leave the pitch in the final minutes due to cramps. The Portuguese, also thanks to Rebic’s physical problems, is playing a lot and in the last few games he has appeared rather tired and squeezed. For this reason, in view of tonight’s match against Atletico Madrid, Stefano Pioli is thinking of giving him some rest and not letting him start from the first minute: as La Gazzetta dello Sport explains this morning, Rade should play in his place. Krunic, who will act as playmaker, with Brahim Diaz moving to the left wing.

10.00 – Compared to the away match in Florence, there will be three innovations in the starting line-up of Milan that will take the field tonight against Atletico Madrid: Alessio Romagnoli will take the place of Matteo Gabbia in defense, on the trocar there will be Rade Krunic and not Rafael Leao, while the center forward will be Olivier Giroud. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported it this morning, explaining that the Swede should start from the bench because he has played a lot in the last period, including two games with his national team. It is likely that the Rossoneri number 11 will then be back in the league on Sunday against Sassuolo. Leading the AC Milan attack will therefore be Giroud, still dry in this Champions League. In addition to Ibra, Rafael Leao will probably be resting too, who came out with cramps on Saturday from the match against Fiorentina: the Portuguese, also due to Rebic’s continuous physical problems, is playing a lot in the last period and for this he needs to breathe a little too. A final decision will only be made a few hours before the match against Atletico Madrid, but the feeling is that Rade Krunic will be on the pitch from the first minute and not Leao. If so, the Bosnian will act as attacking midfielder, while Brahim Diaz will move to the left wing.

09.58 – In view of tonight’s match against Milan, José Gimenez, Atletico Madrid defender, told Gazzetta dello Sport: “It’s a final, for them and for us: there is no margin for error, we cannot allow us to lose points. We have to win. They too, so it will be a good match. The key? The episodes, the details. It will be a totally strategic match. We know their strengths, we have to assimilate them, know how to cancel them and from there live episodes “.

09.19 – Regarding the Rossoneri team that should take the field tonight against Atletico Madrid, today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport headlines this morning: “Giroud will be the starter, this time Ibra rests. More Krunic than Leao”. Rest period for the Swede after the brace in Florence, the French will lead the Milan attack. The Portuguese is tired after playing a lot in the last few weeks and so Stefano Pioli seems willing to field Krunic in his place from the first minute.

08.00 – Milan will present themselves tonight at the Wanda Metropolitano with only one goal, that is to beat Atletico Madrid (perhaps with a difference of two goals to thus have a better goal difference in head-to-head clashes in case of arrival on equal points) and thus keep alive the hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Unfortunately, the Rossoneri will also have to look at Porto’s results in the last two games, but it is essential first of all to bring home the three points tonight. As reported by Corriere della Sera, this is an evening from inside or outside for the Devil. The road to the second round is an uphill battle, but it is not impossible: first of all we need a double win against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool and then hope that Porto will not score more than one point in the last two games of the group. The fate of Milan is therefore not completely in his hands, it also depends on the results of the others, but first of all we have to beat the Spaniards.

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, missing less and less in the match between Atletico Madrid and Milan, valid for the fifth day of group B of the Champions League. Thanks to our textual live, you can stay informed on all the latest news coming from the retreats of the two teams. Stay with us !!!