Livia Brito shows off her charms in a white chikini (photos)

Showing off her tremendous figure and wasp waist, the beautiful Cuban actress from television, Livia Brito, He left all his admirers speechless by posing in a tiny and revealing two-piece white beach suit, leaving his attributes in view of his millions of admirers.

Like a real princess Livia Brito She showed her stylized figure in this elegant thread outfit, complementing her outfit with a strappy top with which she showed details of her perfect anatomy.

Also read: Club América: Patty López de la Cerda shows off her enormous treasures indoors

“The body needs rest, the mind peace and the heart joy, my babies! Let’s not forget any. What will babies do this weekend?, published the Cuban.

The spicy photo session made her followers tremble, who admired the beauty and bearing of Livia, who showed off her shapely legs and “something else” with her revealing poses. Her fans did not hesitate to fill the actress’s publication with likes, leaving hundreds of comments and compliments. WHO IS LIVIA BRITO? Livia was born in Havana, Cuba, on July 21, 1986. She made her debut in telenovelas in Mexico in 2010 and rose to fame for her participation in the melodrama Triunfo del amor. She is the daughter of the actor Rolando Brito and the Classical Ballet dancer Gertrudis Pestana, born in Havana, Cuba. Livia studied at Televisa’s CEA and began her career in 2010, just after graduating.

Also read: Chivas: Marzhe Ponce lifts her skirt and leaves her little treasure ‘in the air’ (Photo)