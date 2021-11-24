Lockdown from tomorrow for 15 days in Slovakia: the government decision

Europe closes: it always blows the air lockdown in several European countries. Austria was the first to launch drastic anti-covid closures. Now the Slovakia will go in lockdown general for 15 days from tomorrow. The Minister of Economy Markiza Sulik made it known, announcing the decision taken by the government.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands could announce stricter restrictions against Covid-19 next Friday. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge made it known, explaining that the “worrying” increase in infections (about 23,000 per day) led to the advancement of a cabinet meeting scheduled for December 3 by a week. Ministers will consider advice from the Dutch outbreak management team before Prime Minister Mark Rutte announces the government’s decisions at a press conference, added de Jonge, stating that he would not anticipate the new measures. According to the Dutch media, a new tightening could involve the closure of schools with the progressive increase in infections, especially among children.

The lockdown partial, introduced last November 12, provides for the closure at 20 of bars, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets, sports competitions behind closed doors and a ceiling on the number of people who can be invited home. But in recent days the government has warned that without strict compliance with the current rules, a de facto lockdown could return. Despite the wave of protests against the restrictions that has been unleashed in the country in recent days.

Last updated: Wednesday 24 November 2021, 17:12



