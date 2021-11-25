Sports

Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio, the official formations

After the Tuesday and Wednesday of the Champions League, with the addition of Spartak-Napoli, there is now full space for the Conference League and the Europa League on this Thursday full of appointments, with also two Italians involved. Lazio will play in the Europa League against Lokomotiv Moscow: here are the official formations.

Where to see Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio on TV

The challenge for the fifth day of the Europa League group stage, Lokomotiv MoscowLazio will be visible on live TV on Sky Sport Arena and on Dazn, as well as on free-to-air TV8. Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio it will be broadcast this evening at 6.45 pm.

It will be possible to follow Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio also in streaming, thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.

