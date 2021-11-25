Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio, the official formations

Where to see Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio on TV

The challenge for the fifth day of the Europa League group stage, Lokomotiv Moscow–Lazio will be visible on live TV on Sky Sport Arena and on Dazn, as well as on free-to-air TV8. Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio it will be broadcast this evening at 6.45 pm.

It will be possible to follow Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio also in streaming, thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.