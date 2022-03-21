look of 10 with black minidress and openings

Blake Lively’s style

what of Blake Lively not from this planet. The actress is able to captivate us in each and every one of her public appearances. She no longer speaks only of the outfits that she wears in more outstanding galas such as red carpets or photocalls, but she is also an expert in formulating ideal outfits for more everyday occasions. In short, we could assure that the interpreter does not have to envy, at all, the acclaimed style of her character in the mythical series of ‘Gossip Girls’. And so he shows us again in his latest look with the infallible classic of all time: the ‘little black dress’.

Perhaps it is her iconic performances in fiction, her enviable relationship with actor Ryan Reynolds or her unmistakable beauty. We cannot say for sure what is the cause of the success of the actress, but what we can confirm is that Blake Lively is a role model for thousands of women around the world, not to mention that she is one of our major references of style.

The celebrity has an innate gift for fashion, everything looks great on her and everything looks perfect. It is a quality that he possesses. But, in addition, Lively also has a wide variety of infallible outfits that each and every one of us can imitate without any effort. As in this case.

The actress was caught by the paparazzi after leaving a well-known restaurant in New York. An evening to which she went with a radiant outfit that suits her phenomenally. It was made up of a single piece.: a short black dress with a ‘V’ neckline and a large opening in the belly area.

The upper part stands out for having a fabric similar to leather and by its marked shoulder pads. While the lower one, on the other hand, is a simple fitted silhouette midi skirt. A model that seems to greatly favor the figure of Blake. Although he does not end there.

The heels you chose are also a success. They are some halls in black with rhinestones to bring luminosity and shine to the whole.

The magic of accessories

As a good expert, Lively knows the power that accessories await in any style. So, it was a ‘plus’ that could not be missing. The celebrity chose to finish off the look with a quilted bag from chanell with gold base and black grilles. Matching accessory with the dazzling geometrically shaped earrings worn by the artist. Impossible more spectacular.

