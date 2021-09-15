Love and Thunder, Matt Damon confirms his presence

As relaunched by ComicBook, the actor said: “I don’t know if it’s a secret or not because everyone knows it. I took part in the shooting “

The confirmation came directly from the actor. In the past few hours ComicBook re-launched the statements with which Matt Damon, class 1970, confirmed his presence in the new film directed by Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi: “Thor 4 is the craziest movie I’ve ever made” In recent weeks, photos, rumors and articles have kept the public’s attention high on the film they will see again Chris Hemsworth as Thor. A little while ago the magazine reported the words of the actor who spoke of his involvement in the film: “I don’t know if it’s a secret or not because everyone knows it. I took part in the shooting ”.

Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt on Chris Hemsworth Matthew Paige Damon, this is the name in the registry office, he then added: “I think they found out because the paparazzi took some photos of us”. The film will see the presence of numerous famous faces of the seventh art, including Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Russell Crowe.

Loading... Advertisements Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth announces the end of filming A few days ago Chris Hemsworth announced the end of filming for Thor: Love and Thunder through a shot published on the Instagram profile by more than forty-nine million followers: “Thanks to all the cast and crew who made this other incredible Marvel journey. Fasten your seat belts, get ready and see you at the cinema ”.

Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe reveals his character In parallel, as reported by ComicBook, Chris Pratt praised his colleague’s performance: “Hemsworth is fantastic, he’s so good. People will be truly shocked when they see what he was able to do, what he and Taika were able to do for Thor 4. He’s on another level. “