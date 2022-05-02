Sports

Luis Díaz and Liverpool would have the most expensive shirt in the world – International Soccer – Sports

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 19 3 minutes read

close


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz comes from shining in the match against Manchester United.

Luis Díaz comes from shining in the match against Manchester United.

The great sports level of the Colombian would be motivating large economic investments.

Success has a price and that is known by all the great brands in the world, who dream of a fence of the global impact of a team like Liverpool. However, the team is particular in absolutely everything and that is why, instead of being loved by tycoons or giving in to the temptation of millionaire sponsorships, I would choose loyalty.

Luis Díaz and the most expensive shirt in the world

Liverpool

According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, at Anfield a contract renewal is being negotiated with the financial services company ‘Standard Chartered’, which is insured in the chest of the ‘reds’ players until the end of the next season (2022/ 2023) at a rate of 40 million pounds sterling per year (46 million euros).

However, in the middle of that link there was a Champions League title (2019) and a Premier League title (2020). And now there is the real possibility of having four titles at the end of this 2021/2022 and that, necessarily, forces us to update the terms of the agreement, which would make the shirt worn by Luis Díaz the most expensive in the world.

(Also: James Rodríguez: who is the businessman your sister married?).

The source assures that this increase would be nothing less than double, that is, 80 million pounds sterling per season, which, converted to 95 million euros per year, would be far from all the great sponsorships that exist today in football.

The plan is clear: ‘I love you and I want to stay with you, but do your best for me’. Will Standard Chartered make it? It will be one thing to want to and another to be able to do it, especially when there are so many wealthy people in the market who want to break up that marriage.

FOOTBALL

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 19 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Crazy! A pitched battle abruptly interrupted Shakur Stevenson’s post-fight conference

6 mins ago

Lillini indirectly sends Álvaro Morales before the final

18 mins ago

Serrano vs. Taylor: At the last minute the bet of a million dollars between the promoters is canceled | Boxing

42 mins ago

The curse that Chivas will try to break in this Clausura 2022

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button