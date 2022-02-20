Luis Díaz: chronicle of an unforgettable day, that of his first goal in Liverpool – International Soccer – Sports

And one day his first goal celebration at Liverpool was going to come. And it didn’t take long. It was very fast. He has only played four games and that’s it, first goal. Luis Díaz debuted as a scorer with that red shirt, somewhat exciting for being his, for his quality, for his effusive celebration, for his joy, for the narration of the famous narrator Bambino Pons on TV, because the fans in the stadium cheered him and because, in addition, he was victorious, 3-1 against Norwich in the Premier League. Round match, dream.

It will go down in the records that on February 19, 2022, Luis Díaz debuted with a goal in the Premier League, which is the first Colombian to score a goal with that heavy shirt. And that it was not a normal goal, that he did not find it, that it was not a gift or a coincidence, but that it was a goal of his own, one that he knows how to do, one that he dominates.

It was a crawling pass, precise but with force, a long pass that was born in Henderson’s leg, which saw Díaz dislodge the left end where he almost always lives –although not so much anymore–, to prowl in the heart of the area, as if he were the ‘9’, and Díaz, as if he had been playing with Henderson for years, hinted at his movement, a distant look would be enough for the ball to go to that area where the Colombian arrived freely, with space, with a panorama to receive the pass remote control, take two little steps in his trot and quickly see that the goalkeeper Angus Gunn came out to meet him, like a spot dressed in phosphorescent blue that did not dazzle him, and Díaz, genius and figure, defined with superb subtlety, a touch of left foot: it wasn’t a shot, it was a caress, and the ball went into the net.

To the rhythm of the Bambino

Luis Dïaz celebrates goal with Liverpool.

It was Liverpool’s third goal, they were 80 minutes away, and while Díaz ran and threw himself on his knees towards the side of the pitch so that all of Anfield would follow him and look at him and admire him, the narrator Pons put music to the festivities. , and the repetition of the goal on TV, and he said –and sang–: “Gooooooal from lui-si, from lui-si, from lui-siii-to, lalalalalala; It was lui-si, it was lui-si, it was lui-siii-to, lalalala…”, that song that belongs to the legendary band The Beatles, and that Pons usually uses to decorate the deeds on the pitch, like this one.

And meanwhile, as if the Reds fans heard the Bambino through the stadium’s loudspeakers, they applauded and danced in those stands to the rhythm of that catchy tune. To the rhythm of Luis Diaz.

And his companions went to meet him, and they hugged him, and patted him, and touched his head, and Díaz, with a look between ecstatic and innocent, but at the same time mischievous, like someone who doesn’t believe it, gave hugs for everyone, which will be the first of many hugs, for sure. And of course, he looked at the sky, a gaze with closed eyes, with both index fingers pointing up there, as he does whenever he does something notable on the field, as someone who is grateful for a gift.

The rest of the party is anecdote. But it must be said that Díaz started as a starter, which already means a lot in that squad full of stars; that he shared attack with two monsters called Mané and Salah, who purposely scored the first two goals for Liverpool, which started losing. And that Díaz played 89 minutes, almost 90. And if he came out it was just a gesture from DT Jürgen Klopp, so that the fans would prolong their applause.

After the match, and surely with the emotion of the goal, the Colombian player left a brief message on his Twitter account. The curious thing is that he did it in English, a language that he began to learn after his arrival in England.

“Very happy to score my first goal at my new home,” Diaz wrote.

So in Liverpool everyone is happy with Díaz, that signing that came from Porto loaded with goals and dreams and momentum, because he has it. At the end of the match, Klopp spoke again about Díaz, about what he shows in such a short time: “It was hard work for him today. It was complicated. Stay in the game. He shows real quality. He is an outstanding talent and a really good player. He should be happy,” Klopp said, and sure enough, Diaz is happy.

It’s been four games with that shirt, one in the FA Cup, when he debuted and made an assist, one in the Champions League and two in the Premier League. There goes Luis Díaz, confirming at every opportunity that he came to England to succeed, to score goals, for Pons to sing them, for Liverpool and Colombia to celebrate them.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

