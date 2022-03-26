“Luis Díaz is something special”: repercussions in Liverpool, after his great goal with the Colombian National Team | Colombia selection

Impressive start to the year for Luis Díaz. In just under a month, he earned his place in Liverpool, being an important piece, receiving praise from his teammates, having the support of the coaching staff and with the love and affection of thousands of fans.

And it is that every time he jumps on the court, he shines with his good game. In fact, with the ‘reds’ shirt he has already recorded two goals, one assist, once chosen as the star of the match and nominated for the best club goal in February, records that are surprising.

Not surprisingly, it has become customary for the English media to surrender at their feet, as happened this Thursday, in the middle of the Colombia National Team match against Bolivia, for matchday 17 of the South American Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Qatar. 2022.

In this match, ‘Lucho’ scored 1-0, after a great individual action and better definition, which was applauded from Liverpool, with a message from the ‘Anfield Watch’ portal, which wrote, “Luis Díaz is something special.”

When does the Colombia National Team play against Venezuela?



Next Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 in the afternoon, the ‘tricolor’ team will visit the ‘red wine team’, directed by José Néstor Pékerman, at the Cachamay stadium, for the last day of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup. Qatar 2022.