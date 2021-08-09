Magna Graecia Film Festival, awards for Bresciano

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The bad poet (film shot at the Vittoriale sul Vate) by Gianluca Jodice won the 18th edition of the Magna Graecia Film Festival conceived and directed by Gianvito Casadonte, which ended on Sunday 8 August in Catanzaro.

«While confronting one of the most complex characters in the history of Italy, the director moves with the confidence of a veteran, finding a perfect balance between narration, cast and direction. His debut work, in addition to revealing his talent, places him fully among the most promising Italian directors ”reads the motivation for the award chaired by Pappi Corsicato.

The award for Best Director is given to Giovanni La Parola for «My body will bury you».

Francesco Patanè was awarded as best actor (The bad poet). Best Actress Ginevra Francesconi (Regina). Best Screenplay to Antonio Pisu for EST. the Audience Award went to Alessandro Grande’s “Regina”.

A Special mention it was delivered to the director from Brescia Susy Laude for “All for Uma”.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it