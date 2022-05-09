Maluma, Sebastián Yatra and more celebrities present at the Miami Grand Prix

A constellation seemed this Sunday the Grand Prix of Miami, of Formula 1, as innumerable stars of sport, cinema and music came to the circuit and among them were the Colombians Maluma and Sebastián Yatra.

“Today is going to be a dream day because I always wanted to go to Formula 1 and now I am going to go and sing on the podium. You’re a bastard, dreams do come true. Happy Sunday to all”, were the words of the Hawaiian interpreter before his arrival at the car track where he arrived by helicopter.

Already on the site, a photo was taken with the Ferrari team and shared on Instagram. The prestigious Italian brand allowed him to be closer to the red racing car than any other spectator could dream of.

“Thanks to the team for the welcome. Incredible to be here, it seems like a dream” were the words of Maluma, who just over eight days ago gave one of the most spectacular concerts of recent times at the Atanasio Girardot.

The singer practically documented the most emotional moments of the visit and shared with other celebrities such as Will.i.am, lead singer of the group Black Eyed Peace and Andrew Taggart, from the duo Chainsmockers.