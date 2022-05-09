Maluma, Sebastián Yatra and more celebrities present at the Miami Grand Prix
A constellation seemed this Sunday the Grand Prix of Miami, of Formula 1, as innumerable stars of sport, cinema and music came to the circuit and among them were the Colombians Maluma and Sebastián Yatra.
“Today is going to be a dream day because I always wanted to go to Formula 1 and now I am going to go and sing on the podium. You’re a bastard, dreams do come true. Happy Sunday to all”, were the words of the Hawaiian interpreter before his arrival at the car track where he arrived by helicopter.
Already on the site, a photo was taken with the Ferrari team and shared on Instagram. The prestigious Italian brand allowed him to be closer to the red racing car than any other spectator could dream of.
“Thanks to the team for the welcome. Incredible to be here, it seems like a dream” were the words of Maluma, who just over eight days ago gave one of the most spectacular concerts of recent times at the Atanasio Girardot.
The singer practically documented the most emotional moments of the visit and shared with other celebrities such as Will.i.am, lead singer of the group Black Eyed Peace and Andrew Taggart, from the duo Chainsmockers.
Another Colombian artist who was in those parts was Sebastian Yatra He took the opportunity to take a photo near the competition track and shared through his Instagram: he already has more than 180,000 likes.
Bad Buny also took a walk through Miami and he practically had a guided tour offered by the Mexican driver Sergio ‘checo’ Pérez, from the Red Bull team.
Numerous celebrities also attended a party in South Beach on Friday that gave the green light to the participation of world celebrities in this grand prize, such as NBA star LeBron James and David Beckham himself.
The singer Luis Fonsi, the filmmaker and creator of the Star Wars saga, was also seen on those sides. George Lucas, Caitlyn Jenner, from the famous clan of the Kardashians, the actors Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher o Michael Douglas and the former Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro.
That sector of the circuit where Maluma and Yatra were is known as the ‘Club de los Yates’ and is the most exclusive location. Prices ranged from $9,500 for a single ticket, $19,000 for a double ticket and $38,000 for a ticket for four people.