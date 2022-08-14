Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller, Lady Mary Charteris… Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Formentera

Cara Delevingne has fulfilled 30 yearsa figure that deserves the party that the British model has given in Formentera. They wanted to celebrate the entrance of Delevingne in a new decade the actress of Barbie margot robbiewhom the birthday girl met on the set of suicide squadalso an actress Sienna Millerthe British aristocrat -dj, model and singer- Lady Mary Charteristhe model Adwoa Aboah and his sister Poppy Delevingneto mention the best-known faces of the group of friends that accompanies Delevingne in Formentera.

© Gtres

They have celebrated the arrival of the model in her thirties in a private yacht where they have enjoyed the boat and the possibility of being together at sea. Delevingne has blown out the candles and tasted her birthday cake before jumping in the water with her friends. They have splashed, swum, dived and even lay down on a paddle surf board to take a selfie as shown in the images published on Daily Mail. After the party on the yacht they have returned to the mainland to continue the celebration in a restaurant on the island.

For this day, the honoree has dressed as befits a beach day: shorts with large patches on the back of Mugler combined with a striped short-sleeved shirt that has been open, revealing a navy blue V-neck swimsuit. With sneakers white, she has protected herself from the sun with glasses and a cream-colored hat.