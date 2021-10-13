Mark Wahlberg, who sit-ups in Barbados. The photos

The turtle is there, the beach as well. Mark Wahlberg, 46, flaunts his abs and prepares for the arrival of the new year. Under the Barbadian sun, as he did in 2016 and even earlier in 2014. Sharing the mattress with him is his wife, the former model Rhea Durham, 39. Not far away, the four children play: Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9 and Grace, 7.

For the actor of The Departed It has been a busy year, but also full of satisfactions. The ranking of Forbes last summer elected him Hollywood’s new scrooge, with 68 million dollars brought home in 2017. A record figure that, however, has fueled some controversy: Emma Stone, the highest paid actress, has reached “just” 26 million, making the gap between men and women very evident .

The Kevin Spacey case explained through his films

Mark starred this year’s Daddy’s Home 2, Transformers: The Last Knight and the most challenging All the money in the world by Ridley Scott (in Italian cinemas from next January 4th). For the latter, in fact, the actor he had to go back to the set almost a year after filming ended. The reason is known: to re-shoot some scenes after Kevin Spacey’s estrangement, following the “harassment scandal”, who played the main role in the film. So the 46-year-old returned to being directed by Scott, despite having lost 30 kilos in the meantime and had grown a beard for another role, alongside the new protagonist. Christopher Plummer.

“It was a delicate matter and we dealt with it accordingly,” Wahlberg told al Sun. But now it’s vacation time and the actor is all about the family. Bad boy adolescence he has long since left it behind. Just enough time to say goodbye to criminal raids (at 17 he spent over a month in prison for assaulting a man), having removed all the tattoos that associated him with gangs and finally graduated from high school in 2013.

“Alone when I met my wife and we had a daughter who thought, ‘Oh my God, there’s a reason these things are happening,’ ”she revealed long ago,“ So now I have a lot of respect for women and I teach my kids to have it. They won’t have to go down Daddy’s way. ‘