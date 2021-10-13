News

Mark Wahlberg, who sit-ups in Barbados. The photos

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The turtle is there, the beach as well. Mark Wahlberg, 46, flaunts his abs and prepares for the arrival of the new year. Under the Barbadian sun, as he did in 2016 and even earlier in 2014. Sharing the mattress with him is his wife, the former model Rhea Durham, 39. Not far away, the four children play: Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9 and Grace, 7.

For the actor of The Departed It has been a busy year, but also full of satisfactions. The ranking of Forbes last summer elected him Hollywood’s new scrooge, with 68 million dollars brought home in 2017. A record figure that, however, has fueled some controversy: Emma Stone, the highest paid actress, has reached “just” 26 million, making the gap between men and women very evident .

READ ALSO

The Kevin Spacey case explained through his films

Mark starred this year’s Daddy’s Home 2, Transformers: The Last Knight and the most challenging All the money in the world by Ridley Scott (in Italian cinemas from next January 4th). For the latter, in fact, the actor he had to go back to the set almost a year after filming ended. The reason is known: to re-shoot some scenes after Kevin Spacey’s estrangement, following the “harassment scandal”, who played the main role in the film. So the 46-year-old returned to being directed by Scott, despite having lost 30 kilos in the meantime and had grown a beard for another role, alongside the new protagonist. Christopher Plummer.

Loading...
Advertisements

“It was a delicate matter and we dealt with it accordingly,” Wahlberg told al Sun. But now it’s vacation time and the actor is all about the family. Bad boy adolescence he has long since left it behind. Just enough time to say goodbye to criminal raids (at 17 he spent over a month in prison for assaulting a man), having removed all the tattoos that associated him with gangs and finally graduated from high school in 2013.

“Alone when I met my wife and we had a daughter who thought, ‘Oh my God, there’s a reason these things are happening,’ ”she revealed long ago,“ So now I have a lot of respect for women and I teach my kids to have it. They won’t have to go down Daddy’s way. ‘

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
655
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
527
News

Cinema, all films out in October
441
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
381
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
338
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
302
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
301
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
287
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
281
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top