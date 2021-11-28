McLaren 765LT challenges a Ferrari SF90 Stradale – Auto World

If you start scrolling through the technical data sheets of the supercars currently on the market, you immediately notice how in some cases there can be an abysmal difference. Just think of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the super plug-in hybrid of the Cavallino which thanks to the combination of the eight cylinders and the three electric motors is able to offer unique performances. The driver Daniel Abt thought of putting it to the test, putting the Cavallino racing car in front of one McLaren 765LT, a car that offers equally unique performances but which on paper is hardly able to oppose the power of the model of the Italian car manufacturer. Sometimes, however, the statistics can be overturned and so the professional driver has organized three races, a drag race challenge to scientifically prove which is the best.

As we anticipated, there should be no history on paper: powering the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a 4.0-liter turbo V8 combined with three electric motors with the electrified powertrain that produces 1,000 hp of total power. For its part, the McLaren 765LT boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that delivers “only” 765 hp. In this case, however, a series of bench tests have shown that the Woking eight-cylinder can do better and that the value declared by the British brand is very conservative. Ferrari also has the advantage of being all-wheel drive while McLaren has a rear-wheel drive configuration.

The first of the three races is characterized by an error at the start of Abt which prevented the SF90 Stradale from clearly detaching the 765LT. McLaren was able to easily win the challenge, reaching 100 km / h from a standstill in 3.56 seconds and completing the quarter mile in 10.63 seconds, compared to the 0-100 km / h time of 4.0 seconds. SF90 Stradale and its 10.83 seconds in the quarter mile. Understanding the mistake was a no-brainer for the driver who burned the 0-100 in 2.8 seconds closing the quarter mile at 9.95 seconds. In the third and final race, Ferrari wins once again, further improving its performance with a 0-100 in just 2.48 seconds and a quarter mile in 9.67 seconds.