Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get a tattoo: Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, got matching engagement tattoos on their ring finger, where the ring is placed.

This detail was highlighted in a publication of the musician on the occasion of the actress’s 36th birthday, celebrated this Monday, May 16.

I wish the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. I love you,” she wrote in the caption.

In the image in question, it is noted that the couple marked the love that unites them with voodoo doll tattoos. She now looks.

Megan Fox’s explosive cleavage at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Megan Fox rocked the red carpet for the star of her new movie, ‘Good Mourning’, on Thursday in a daring gown in shades of pink and a scent of glitter.

The 35-year-old actress chose for the occasion. it is not a model without embellishments, bought, fitted, with an elegant neckline and a side slit.

Megan was not alone at the event, having once again had the company of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who also did not go unnoticed in a Dolce & Gabbana suit in shades of pink.

