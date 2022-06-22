Entertainment

Mercato: Longoria wants him, he stood up to Cristiano Ronaldo!

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club OM – GOAL INFO! : the Simeone file still relevant

Pablo Longoria would track Kevin Mbabu (27), the Swiss right side of Wolfsburg, to strengthen the corridor of Jorge Sampoali’s team. A player who could bring more intense competition to Valentin Rongier in this position and to Pol Lirola, disappointing last season at OM. For Valentin Schnorhk, a specialist in Swiss football, Kevin Mbabu would be a good reinforcement for Marseille.

“He has a presence in the duels which is very strong”

“He is a player who is extremely athletic, that means he is able to redouble his effort, he has a top speed which is very impressive and he has power once he gets started, he can overflow a lot of defense, ”explains the connoisseur to Football Club de Marseille. “He has a presence in the duels which is very strong, he puts a lot of energy (…). He will resist against very good players in duels for example. When he was at Young Boys, in the Champions League, he had Cristiano Ronaldo face to face, he had shown a lot of resistance”.

However, Valentin Schnorhk specifies that Kevin Mbabu will have to play in his position if he signs for OM. “I don’t know how capable he is of blending into Sampaoli’s OM. It can be discussed. He is not going to have the same role as Rongier for example, it is not the midfielder that you can put on the side, it is not the side that you can put on the inside of the game”.

to summarize

In OM’s sights for the summer transfer window, Kevin Mbabu (27), the Swiss right-back from Wolfsburg, is seen as a potential very good reinforcement for the Marseille club, especially since he has the experience. of the Champions League. He even put a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in his pocket.

Adrien Deschepper

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Umbrella Academy season 3: a wait that has NOT been worth it

8 mins ago

Amber Heard has the most perfect face in the world, according to Golden Ratio

19 mins ago

“They fought in the middle of the street”: A violent argument between Shakira and Gerard Pique revealed: the slideshow

21 mins ago

Selena Gomez uses this brightening serum for the skin

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button