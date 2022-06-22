Mercato: Longoria wants him, he stood up to Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping Goal! soccer club OM – GOAL INFO! : the Simeone file still relevant

Pablo Longoria would track Kevin Mbabu (27), the Swiss right side of Wolfsburg, to strengthen the corridor of Jorge Sampoali’s team. A player who could bring more intense competition to Valentin Rongier in this position and to Pol Lirola, disappointing last season at OM. For Valentin Schnorhk, a specialist in Swiss football, Kevin Mbabu would be a good reinforcement for Marseille.

“He has a presence in the duels which is very strong”

“He is a player who is extremely athletic, that means he is able to redouble his effort, he has a top speed which is very impressive and he has power once he gets started, he can overflow a lot of defense, ”explains the connoisseur to Football Club de Marseille. “He has a presence in the duels which is very strong, he puts a lot of energy (…). He will resist against very good players in duels for example. When he was at Young Boys, in the Champions League, he had Cristiano Ronaldo face to face, he had shown a lot of resistance”.

However, Valentin Schnorhk specifies that Kevin Mbabu will have to play in his position if he signs for OM. “I don’t know how capable he is of blending into Sampaoli’s OM. It can be discussed. He is not going to have the same role as Rongier for example, it is not the midfielder that you can put on the side, it is not the side that you can put on the inside of the game”.

In order to strengthen the right-back position, OM’s recruitment unit has checked the name of Kevin Mbabu, under contract with Wolfsburg until June 2023! 🗞 @FabriceHawkins pic.twitter.com/NBQ4cc6rou — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) June 19, 2022