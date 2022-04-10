Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The return of Lionel Messi is still claimed in Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on April 10, 2022 at 4:45 am by TM

Last summer, Lionel Messi had to leave FC Barcelona. And if the Argentinian is now at PSG, a return to Catalonia makes more than one salivate at Barça.

It is reluctantly that the FC Barcelona had to let go Lionel Messi. While the Argentinian had agreed with Joan Laporta to extend, this could not be done for economic reasons. After 21 years spent in Catalonia, the seven-time Ballon d’Or then packed his bags and has since signed up with the PSG. However, for Messi, this new adventure is so complicated that his future is in question. And on the side of Barcelonathe door remains open for La Pulga.

“It’s time to go home if he wants to”