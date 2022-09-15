Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi has made a first decision for his future

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi has made a first decision for his future

Posted on September 15, 2022 at 02:15 by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur



While PSG is preparing a major contract extension operation with several of its executives, including Lionel Messi, the former FC Barcelona striker has taken a very firm first decision on this subject and will refuse to start negotiations with Luis Campos before the World Cup which will be played in Qatar this winter.

Recruited free by the PSG in the summer of 2021 while the FC Barcelona was not in the financial capacity to be able to extend his contract, Lionel Messi (35 years old) therefore arrived with great fanfare in the club of the capital. After a generally disappointing first season on the sporting level, the Argentinian striker seems more on his feet since the recovery, and the management of the PSG made no mistake about it.

PSG want to renew Messi

As announced THE TEAM , Luis Campos plans to extend in the coming months several major elements of the PSG (Verratti, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos), whose Lionel Messi. The former Catalan’s lease will expire next June, and he has an optional extra year at the PSG.

Mercato – PSG: These two transfers that changed everything for Lionel Messi https://t.co/aWo1Tro8Aq pic.twitter.com/VajwmQszyq — le10sport (@le10sport) September 14, 2022

Messi won’t do anything before the World Cup