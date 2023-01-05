Sports

Messi and Neymar, out: Galtier takes the reins

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 53 1 minute read

youafter the dispute of the Qatar World Cup The internationals return with their clubs to continue with the domestic competitions. In this case the Paris Sant Germain visit this friday Chateauroux at the Stade Gaston Petit for the round of 32 of the French Cup. For the match, the coach of the Parisian team, Christopher Galtier confirm the absences of Lionel Messi and Neymar in the starting team. “Leo came in yesterday and today. I won’t play tomorrow. We’re making sure he’s ready for the next game. We’ll take stock. I’ll be very attentive to what he tells me, but we want it to be available for the next game. It was important to him to be celebrated by all the players in the training center. He was moved by this celebration. We’ll see when his next game is, but there is no requirement or need for him to be celebrated. I dare to hope that it will be celebrated by our fans, there is no reason why it shouldn’t be.”

The absence of Neymar, the expected

The coach was clear with the Brazilian’s absence: “Neymar’s absence was expected, like that of all the players in the World Cup. We had decided that Ney would take care of his big ankle sprain in this period. He doesn’t worry me at all. We have a serious Neymar, who wanted to play the first two league games, was unfortunately punished. He is very involved, as he was in the first part of the season.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

James Rodríguez: its market value reaches its worst price in 10 years – International Football – Sports

17 hours ago

A close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo explained why he signed with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia

22 hours ago

Controversy in Lidom: The eaglets turn on lights on their cell phones to distract the Licey pitcher

2 days ago

He worked with Pep Guardiola, he says yes to be DT del Tri, he would arrive tomorrow

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button