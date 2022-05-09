Messi, the incredible anecdote

Leandro Paredes has delivered an incredible anecdote on the arrival of his compatriot Lionel Messi in Paris.

Yes, everything goes very fast in football. The adage was once again verified during the transfer of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain last summer. In an interview with Argentinian media TYC Sports, Leandro Paredes returned to the moment when the “Pulga” announced his arrival in the capital. And the least we can say is that the events are linked together at great speed.

“We had seen him in Ibiza the day before, and he was leaving the next day to sign with his club, that was allexplained the 27-year-old midfielder. We still told him “Come with us” but he told us: “I have already arranged everything, tomorrow I will travel to sign”. Afterwards, I don’t know what happened during this trip to Barcelona, ​​because the very evening he was going to sign the contract, he told us that he was coming here. »

“At first, we obviously didn’t believe him”

Hardly believable for Leandro Paredes, who first believed in a prank from his compatriot. “At first, we obviously didn’t believe him. When he told me that he had already arranged everything and that he was going to Paris to sign the contract, I said to him: “I will not believe you until you sign and I see you with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt » ».