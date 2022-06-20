Mexican pride! Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir to star in Angelina Jolie’s movie

In addition to being an actress and activist, Angelina Jolie has opted to continue his career as film director and producer successfully, since their productions have won good reviews within the world of cinema.

And after signing a three-year contract to produce feature films, documentaries and series with Fremantlein his first project, which he is already writing, he decided to invite two mexican celebrities with a long film career and who are breaking it into Hollywood. It is about nothing more and nothing less than Salma Hayek Y Demian Bichir.

Through your official account Instagramthe Veracruz Salma Hayek revealed how happy he feels to be part of the Angelina Jolie’s new moviewhich will star alongside Demian Bichir.

“Be directed by @Angelina Jolie It is a dream come true. I have been a fan of his work as a filmmaker for many years. And as if that were not enough, I am also lucky enough to work with two great friends, Angelina and @demianbichiroficial!”, wrote.

‘Without Blood’, the new film by Angelina Jolie

Without Bloodthe first film in which Jolie will work hand in hand with Fremantle It is an adaptation of the novel written by Alessandro Baricowhich tells the story of the murder of a family in which the 4-year-old daughter survives, who when she grows up seeks revenge for what happened.

In accordance with Varietythe production of the tape began in May 2022 in Italy, but until now an exact release date is not known.

“This is the first production under our association with Angelina and we are excited to be working with her and the incredible international team she has assembled. This project underscores Fremantle’s ongoing commitment to producing high-quality feature films and original dramas by working with the best talent from around the world,’ said Jennifer Mullin, director of Fremantle.

This would be the second collaboration between Salma Hayek and Angelina Joliesince we remember that the Veracruz participated in Eternals of Marvel Studios alongside Jolie, where they both played Thena and Ajak.

