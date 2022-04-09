Michael Keaton, stardom and darkness | With 40 years of career, he is still in the spotlight of Hollywood

“Starring Michael Keaton, Michael Keaton and Michael Keaton”, announced with great fanfare the planned marketing campaign for my other selves, comedy directed by Harold Ramis in 1996. It is a challenging performance, or really a series of performances, by the star; one that shows why, more than 40 years after his big-screen debut, Michael Keaton remains a highly sought after man in the industry.

In the British comedy classic The eight sentenced (1949), alec guinness he also distinguished himself by taking on nine different roles. In my other selvesKeaton plays the same character in multiple different ways. There is Doug Kinney, an overworked construction manager and family man whose life is spinning out of his control. Doug doesn’t have time for his wife and his kids. A geneticist offers to solve your work-life balance problems cloning it. From then on, the viewer encounters some variations on the same personality: versions of Doug as the alpha male, the shy one, the sensitive one, the one who is good in the kitchen and a notoriously impaired second-generation clone, somewhat dull, with an IQ index clearly lower than that of the other models.

as underlined my other selves, Keaton is the most mercurial of screen performers. He can flip a coin and mood and personality changeplaying exuberant and abrasive characters one moment and downtrodden and introspective the next.

In recent weeks, Keaton has engaged in new shape-shifting maneuvers. He is back in theaters with a high-impact cameo as Adrian Toomes / Vulture in the superhero movie Morbius. Here the star appears in villain pantomimeretaking the role he showed in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He is a short-tempered, bad-tempered, malevolent criminal, so patently evil that one ends up expecting posters to pop up suggesting the audience boo him in the very short time he appears on screen (there is a very strong indication that will reappear more prominently the next time Morbius resurfaces).

It’s a very long way from the world of Marvel comic characters to the recent TV series dopesick, for which Keaton won the Screen Actors Guild Award last month. There the actor plays Samuel Finnix, a doctor in a mining town in Virginia. In the first episodes he appears as the perfect family doctor for the community. Finnix knows his patients and his families. He is the one who advises and listens to them, he is the most reliable source of medical advice. Still, when he starts prescribing a new “miracle” pain reliever called OxyContin, the consequences are disastrous. Along with many of his patients, he himself is hooked on the drug.

The most impressive thing about Keaton in dopesick it is its quality of common type. He’s like one of those friendly provincial characters from James Stewart in the old movies Frank Capra on corruption in Washington DC. It is painful to see this unassuming, humble man caught in the grip of a destructive addiction after a lifetime spent helping others avoid pain. He is an unusually pessimistic character, one that Keaton claimed to have accepted as a tribute to his nephew, whom he “lost to drugs,” as he noted in his SAG Awards acceptance speech. And his work turns out Excellentin a role that does not give the slightest chance to any comic trait.

When it comes to Keaton you generally expect some laughs, but there are a few other movies with a similarly dark tone where he plays with the same tone. stubborn and naturalistic. He can be seen, for example, as Walter “Robby” Robinson, the journalist who leads a group of investigative reporters in On the front page, the movie of Thomas McCarthy winner of a Oscar about Boston journalists who exposed abuses in the Catholic Church. There she wears dress pants and impeccably pressed shirts. If he didn’t know you that well you might think he’s an accountant or an office manager. Like many of the actor’s most memorable on-screen characters, he too is competitive and very tenacious. “I want to keep digging,” he tells his team. Nothing will be able to take him off the track that he is following.

On the front page was the film that followed an equally significant but diametrically different title from another Keaton film, Birdman or (the unexpected virtue of ignorance)from Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritufrom 2014, also a multiple Oscar winner.

It is as if the actor had taken both projects at once to remind the public that they are still in the game. A decade ago, viewers and casting directors had begun to cross him off their list. Mentioning his name in that period made fans immediately look back to his glory days in the movies. Tim Burton beetlejuice Y Batman. Nothing he was doing gave him a new presence or excited the fans. He starred in romantic comedies and heap action movies. One measure of how deep his popularity had sunk was that his most successful film at the time was an animated film, cars (Pixar, 2006), in which he lent his voice to Chick Hicksa flashy green sports car that always finished second to track star Lightning McQueen.

The faded, outdated appearance of Keaton made him the ideal choice for Birdman. If the actor had still been enjoying being in a successful movie career, Iñárritu probably wouldn’t have noticed him. The years of (relative) failure they gave it an extra depth, an emotional mileage. her character in Birdman, Riggan Thomas was once a leading name in action movies, but now he’s trying to get some artistic respectability by putting on a Broadway stage. He has a terrible relationship with his daughter (Emma Stone)a recovering addict, and she seems on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

Iñárritu tapped into qualities previously only seen in separate Keaton films. On the one hand, the Mexican director allowed the actor to show the bare wire power associated with his films with Tim Burton. On the other, she gave him the opportunity to reconnect with your inner idiot. One scene in particular stands out in the mind: Keaton running through Times Square in his underwear. It is a moment of symbolic comic humiliation in which the actor, who was left outside the theater, is seen not only by the film’s extras but also by real life tourists This was Hollywood’s response to the rituals that high school students dedicate to newcomers in movies like Animal College.

Keaton enjoys clowning, and is brilliant at improvisational comedy. Old material can be found on YouTube in the early 1980s, in appearances on the television show David Letterman, entering the stage leaning on his hands. In those days, he was seen as the most abrasive of the new stand-up comics, always ready to keep throwing punches.

had co-starred with Henry Winkler (the Fonzie from the TV series happy days) in night service (Ron Howard, 1982). There they embodied employees of a morgue who earned extra money as cafishios, running a ring of prostitutes from his workplace. Every time Bill Blazejowski, Keaton’s character, appears on screen, he is singing lines from the theme song to himself. The Rolling Stones “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” or recording his most recent brainwaves on a portable recorder. He is hyperactive and very funny; Winkler is the right guy, dry and understated.

Few could have predicted that that giddy, energetic young man was going to become such a seasoned character actor. In his early work, Keaton was a relentless, manic ball of energy; still, one of his main passions beyond acting was fishing. It’s an incongruous image: the demonic killer of people Beetlejuice standing languidly by the riverside, casting line, trying to catch a trout.

“I could tell my friends and they would laugh. They just wouldn’t know what I was talking about or they would think I was kidding them,” the actor commented on that unsuspected passion, on the fly fishing website. Midcurrent. “If they had known about that they would have assumed that, given my personality, I was joking, which was obviously not the kind of thing I could do. What they didn’t understand – now there are people who do – is that it’s a place where you can be adrift and at the same time absolutely fixed.”

Onscreen, Keaton is never drifting. He is always present in the matter. It is revealing to see power hungry (2016), the biopic of John Lee Hancock about Ray Kroc, the American businessman/traveler who turned fast food restaurants McDonald’s into a global brand, but he squeezed his soul and his standards in the process. Born in 1951, Keaton was in his mid-60s when he took on the character, but he still acted with the same relentless, high-adrenaline style that he exhibited earlier in his career.

The film opens with Keaton in extreme close-up speaking to the camera, giving his sales pitch. It’s awkward to watch. It is somewhat disturbing. “If you increase your stock, the demand will come”, repeat as your favorite phrase several times, speeding up the words. When the camera finally pulls back, the viewer notices that she is in a very modest coffee shop, and that the older proprietor is trying to shake it off. Can’t make sales. Keaton captures the vendor’s aggressive ambition while giving it a certain existential patina. There are very few actors in contemporary Hollywood who can cover both of those bases so effectively. It is the reason why, after over 40 years of stardom on film, he can still play everyday heroes and Marvel villains. He may be in his seventies, but no one has cast him in the role of an old man yet.

* From The Independent From great britain. Special for Page 12.