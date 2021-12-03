Microsoft doesn’t want you to install Chrome on your PC

In Redmond they are doing everything possible to convince users of the goodness of Edge, so as to gnaw market share quotas from the usual competitor in the field browser, that Chrome of Google which today holds the largest share globally. A goal to be pursued, apparently, at any cost, even in ways that can make someone turn up their noses and perhaps cause the opposite effect to that intended.

Don’t download Chrome, that’s 2008!

In this regard, it is worth noting what was first revealed by the editorial staff of the Neowin site, from which we took the screenshot below. Inside Edge, on computers with Windows operating system (10 or 11), if you try to download Chrome, some messages written by Microsoft to invite us to reconsider, with a deliberately ironic slant: Microsoft Edge is based on the same technology as Chrome, with the addition of Microsoft’s trust , That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge And Nobody says “I hate saving money”. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping .

We were unable to replicate the behavior, in all probability limited to a limited number of users or only to those of the English language. In any case, this is not an isolated attempt, on several occasions the two companies have tried to pull water at their mill in the past: it has also done so Google, with ad hoc messages displayed when attempting to access its services through the competitor’s browser.