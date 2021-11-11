Migrants on the Belarus-Poland border: those of Erdogan who injure, of Lukashenko perish

“Whoever hurts from Erdogan, from Lukashenko perishes“: If you pay Erdogan to keep the Syrian refugees, you authorize Lukashenko to think that sooner or later you will also pay him so that he does not take you to the Iraqi migrant borders.

No doubt that Alexander Lukashenko is the worst of the worst, an unscrupulous autocrat who does not respect freedom of expression and human rights in his country. And, likewise, no doubt that Racep Tayyip Erdogan is just a little less worse than he is, only because the democratic legitimacy of his elections is less contestable.

But then, because the European Union is amazed if, after having assigned Erdogan, for six billion euros, not bruscolini, the custody and management of two million Syrian refugees, now Lukashenko tries to blackmail her by pushing some thousands of desperate Iraqis towards his borders, many of whom arrived from Middle East – is the accusation – with almost free visas and sponsored flights from Belarus and the mirage of landing in the EU.

AND’ a cynical retaliation against the sanctions imposed by Brussels on Minsk for the repeated violations of human rights. The EU denounces the “asymmetrical” response of Belarus – which violates the ‘etiquette of retaliation’, which is in itself hypocritical – and speaks of “Hybrid attack”. And the use of people as a bargaining chip is actually despicable.

In the meantime, Russia blows the fire: also the Russian president Vladimir Putin he has an account of sanctions pending with the EU, to which he has responded in a conventional way, with duties on European products. Seeing the 27 in trouble does not displease the lord of the Kremlin, who aims to free the Russian economy from the shackles of sanctions.

But even on this side of the Iron Curtain created on the western borders of Belarus, with Poland and, to a lesser extent, with Lithuania and Latvia, there are flaws and contradictions. Warsaw, whose premier Mateusz Morawiecki she calls Lukashenko “a gangster”, asks her partners for help and solidarity, goods she is never willing to trade. Indeed, while calling for a European intervention, Morawiecki prevents access to the area of ​​facts a Frontex, the border agency of the Union: Warsaw does not want interference in the management of migrants – illegal entries from the East would be 23 thousand – and fears the objectivity of the reports – the Belarusians accuse the Poles of violence and brutality, in particular on a group of Kurds.

Moreover, it is above all the fault of the sovereigns of the East – and not only – if the Union still does not have powers and competences in the field of immigration: if the European Commission wanted to accept Poland’s requests, without weighing on the skin of those unfortunate Iraqi exiles, it would not have the power in any case to decide on a redistribution among the 27, because the governments of the 27 did not want to give them to them – and Warsaw, with Budapest, has been at the forefront on this front.

The chronicles report that they are at least two thousand the people who have been bivouacking for days in the woods between Belarus and Poland, with freezing temperatures and little water and food, many women and children. On both sides of the border, police forces deployed, moments of tension and scuffles.

For the moment, the EU resists the blackmail of Belarus e keeps the point: the Council of Ministers of the Union suspended the visa facilitation scheme for members of the Minsk regime and is preparing new sanctions. Morawiecki, who at the end of October, in the Strasbourg Parliament, invoked Poland’s right to violate EU rules, is now playing the card of Europe: “Closing our border is our national interest. But here the stability and security of the whole Union is at stake ”. Why yes here and no in the Mediterranean?