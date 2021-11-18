Migrants, the Calais Decathlon stops the sale of canoes and kayaks: “People’s lives are in danger”

The French group Decathlon will no longer offer canoes in its outlets in Calais And Grande-Synthe, in the north of the country. The news was first reported by La Voix du Nord, then it was confirmed a Le Parisien and reported by Guardian. The canoes remain available for purchase online and in other stores, such as the Decathlon of Saint Martin Boulogne, 34 kilometers away. The multinational sports company has released a statement stating that the sale in the two stores has been suspended due to the “current context”, and only because if they were used to leave the France to the UK, “People’s lives would be in danger”. “We are committed to never putting our customers at risk in the use of our products, under any circumstances”, so much so that “products that improve safety at sea such as vests, oars or thermal protectors will still be available for sale in Calais and Grande-Synthe ”.

According to the British Interior Ministry, Thursday 11 November touched the peak of clandestine landings with a record of 1,185 thousand people arrived in southern England in small boats, up from 853 in the previous record set at the beginning of the month. In the morning of Tuesday 16 November alone, hundreds of migrants crossed the strait that divides France and England and about sixty then landed in Dungennes, 28 kilometers from Folkestone. On Friday three migrants were found missing after attempting the crossing by canoe, while the day before two canoes were found adrift off the coast of Calais and two migrants were rescued at sea.

Tuesday is also hunger strike ended started last October 11 from Anaïs Vogel And Ludovic Holbein, the two French aid workers in support of Calais migrants and against the police forces who had dismantled their camp. “We are no longer in the capacity to fight,” they told the media.