“Milan, coffee and the fear of worrying too much about the present”

If you could access a memory from the past, what would it be? A simple yet complex question that moves the ranks of the whole Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, coming August 26, only in theaters, distributed by Warner Bros. Italy.

We asked the same question to the cast of the film, in particular to the protagonist Hugh Jackman who plays a private investigator of the mind, who manages to dig into his clients’ past, helping them collect those memories they thought were lost.

“I’ve always hated coffee, I’ve hated it for a lifetime. And I know it’s weird said by a guy who has now started a coffee company! But I hated it. My dad has been drinking instant coffee all his life, and I thought it was disgusting. Then one day I go to Milan, my mother took me into town to a friend of hers, Benji Beniamino, to whom I told that I didn’t particularly like coffee. And he pointed out to me that in fact I had never drank a real one. I remember we went into a bar, paid and ordered an espresso with the receipt. We went home and drank it, but I put sugar in it first. I would like to go back and relive that moment, I still remember the smell “Oh, that’s coffee! This is the most beautiful thing ever “” says Hugh Jackman in the video interview, and continues: «Working speaking instead I would like to relive many moments of my career because while I was experiencing them one part of me was present, the other was focused only on worrying that things were going well. I’d like to be able to relive them to realize how lucky I was to be on that set, or on that stage ».

Alongside the Oscar nominee too Rebecca Ferguson: «I don’t like exposing my vulnerabilities too much, but I’ve also experienced moments where I moved too quickly, like Mae in the film. But I understand that one of the most rewarding things is when I can sit back, lean back and let things unravel, instead of opening everything very quickly. Acceptance, acceptance of who we are, acceptance of situations, letting people experience things their way, this it’s something I try to follow even at work ».

Also in the cast Thandiwe Newton: «There are some events that I wish I could relive from a long time ago, when I was not so outspoken, when I was not a grown woman, but more hesitant and did not want to ruffle the feathers of the dress, or shake the boat too much. However, I would like to go back to those moments when I could not totally have my say. I didn’t at the time. But the truth is, we can do it. I can do it. I can literally speak to a memory or a lived experience, and this can affect the change in my person simply by knowing what I and what I am now. We have this ability to move beyond painful experiences“.

At their side too Daniel Wu: «I would like to be able to go back to my high school days, to school, to my adolescence. And that was a very happy time for me because I lived at home with my parents. My mother died five years ago. So I could go back to that time when I was with my parents. But I had some freedoms, I had a car that I could carry around. I had friends, with whom I am still friends. I have a historical group of friends, there were five of us and we were close in high school, and we’re still friends today. But one of them died. I would like to go back to be with him and with those people again, at that moment, because at the time I didn’t fully appreciate those moments I was experiencing. You don’t appreciate that moment when you experience mine because it happened so quickly. And then we went ahead and grew up and got married and had kids and all those things. And now we live a very separate life. But go back to that innocent time when life was simpler and there were no responsibilities, I think I’d like to go back to that age ».

An incredible cast, masterfully directed by Lisa Joy, on his directorial debut after the success of the television series Westworld: “All Hollywood stars and these incredible talents have trusted me and worked so hard to bring this vision to life. And so my greatest hope is to do justice to their talent. And I think my biggest fear is that in any way it can disappoint them“.

