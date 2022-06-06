Million dollar lawsuit against Mariah Carey for “All I want for Christmas is you”

American singer Mariah Carey was sued for allegedly violating the copyright of her Christmas hit “All I want for Christmas is you”.

According to court documents, a musician named Andy Stone claims he co-wrote and recorded a song by the same name in 1989, but never authorized its use.

According to reports in various US media, in the legal appeal filed in Louisiana, the musician alleges that the singer and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff “knowingly, deliberately and intentionally participated in a campaign to infringe their copyright.”

Stone is seeking $20 million in damages for alleged financial losses.

All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has become the quintessential Christmas anthem in the United States, to the point that Carey’s presence is mandatory at the ceremony that New York City organizes annually to kick off the festivities.

The artist, who published the song in 1994, came to star in a musical with the title of the song every winter between 2014 and 2019, at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan.

In 2019, 25 years after its release, the single reached number one on the US internet sales and streaming charts.