More electric cars from China arrive in Cuba

They arrived in Cuba more electric cars from China, according to Chinese motor vehicle manufacturer Laituning.

“Fresh out of the oven, our electric cars in Cuba“, they said from the Facebook profile of the Asian company. In the image you can see two models of electric cars.

The comments of the Cubans to the publication were not long in coming. One person wondered what the price of a car of this type would be, because usually vehicles in Cuba They have a much higher cost than they can have abroad.

A second user asked a more difficult question to answer. In the midst of the current energy crisis in the country, and the continuous blackouts… “How are you going to recharge them?“. Another Cuban proposed an infallible strategy.

“Easy! First you go out with the whole neighborhood to shout ‘Díaz-Canel Singao’ and then you connect it…”, he said. He was referring to the government’s reactions to the demonstrations, since it is said that the Electric Union of Cuba avoids affecting the electricity service in regions where there have been popular protests due to blackouts.

CyberCuba He wrote to the company to find out more details about the models of electric cars, prices and whether they will be for sale or if they will be only for state-owned companies or for rental to tourism, but Laituning has not responded at the time of writing this note.

Having a car in Cuba is a luxury enjoyed by very few people. While the government introduces electric vehicles in the country, the town suffers from a deep transportation crisis. Citizens have to do most of their business on foot because in places like Havana, only 40% of urban buses work to provide service on established routes.

Last week the European company ElectroAir informed that he intends to sell electric cars in Cuba. They assure that the government of the island wants to use renewable energies in the means of transport.

The firm has a branch in Cuba that has been selling electric vehicles for 10 years. In June, it presented the new Nissan LEAF, an electric car that uses mostly solar energy, thanks to its solar panels and inverters, at the International Renewable Energy Fair in Havana.

In the summer of 2021, the Cuban Telecommunications Company ETECSA confirmed that it had incorporated electric cars to its fleet, and pointed out that it was a way to collaborate in caring for the environment.

“ETECSA bets on new energy in its fleet of vehicles. First 100% electric cars,” announced television journalist Bernardo Espinosa. They were vehicles of the Chinese brand Chery, model Arrizo, valued at about 40 thousand dollars, according to the web portal autonoción.com.