Mourinho and the phrase that scares Roma fans

The usual show becomes one showdown: as in poker, very popular at the Venice Casino, Josè Mourinho brings out all the dialectical papers he knows at once to explain the fourth defeat of the last seven games. On the first card there is the arbitration of Aureliano, on the second the limits of the staff of Rome, on the last journalists. It is necessary to start from the level of the squad (“But I don’t blame society») To understand Mourinho’s perspective. His words are so strong that the masts of the boats moored next to the Penzo stadium tremble: “I’m not a coach who can build, I’m a coach who has to react. As did ownership on the market when we lost Dzeko and Spinazzola. The truth is that the team comes from a seventh place and is not stronger than last year. Experienced players have left, such as Bruno Peres and Juan Jesus who would have been useful on the bench. In Venice I had two full backs like Reynolds and Tripi. How could I replace Karsdorp who was booked and injured? Saying that fourth place is the goal does not mean that we are really in fourth place“.

The phrase that scares Roma fans But the most worrying sentence for the Roma fans comes immediately after: «I signed a three-year contract. This can be a painful season, for the body and for the soul, but it is important to understand things that I did not know before. Today we don’t have a balanced team, because there are no two players with similar potential for the same position. Beyond the difficulties, however, I will aim for the Champions League as long as it is arithmetically granted to me“. […]

Mourinho the controversy after the game What you haven’t seen on television is his deep irritation in the cramped area reserved for meetings with the press. Card number three. Mourinho would not even have wanted to give interviews, “after waiting for 10 minutesThen he was persuaded to communicate. She did it constantly teasing the various interlocutors: «Why don’t you highlight the penalty episode?“,”Roma in difficulty? You say so, I’ve seen Venice in trouble“,”Too many scoring against Venice? But when? Only when we were unbalanced looking for a draw and we were frustrated: anyone who has practiced a bit of sport would understand our state of mind after what had happened“. And that is: “We were in control. We had dominated offensively, with a creative and effective game, despite the goal given at the beginning on a set-piece situation that had been studied. We have built many chances, I think of the possible 3-1 by El Shaarawy which should have been a goal, and many half chances. We always came into their area, it was a 3, 4, or 5-1 game for us. Then there was the incomprehensible rigor that put us in emotional difficulties. I never imagined an ending like this“.