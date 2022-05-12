Movie trailer that swept Sundance 2022

Finally official trailer released Cha Cha Real Smooth, the film that swept the Sundance Festival 2022. Cooper Raiff and dakota johnson (The Lost Daughters) They are the protagonists of this comedy that achieved recognition in this famous event.

What is Cha Cha Real Smooth?

Some time ago we told you about the phenomenon that was Cha Cha Real Smooth at Sundance 2022. Cooper Raiff’s comedy took the most important recognition of the audience, which won CODA a year ago.

In fact, this movie already has multiple comparisons to the most recent winner of Best Film at the Oscars 2022. Not only did both premiere at Sundance, but Apple TV + also bought the credits of its distribution in the world, so a similar campaign is expected.

Cha Cha Real Smooth centers on a man (Cooper Raiff) who works as Entertainer at a Bar Mitzvah party. In that night, he strikes up a friendship with a single mother (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter.

With over 80 reviews, the film has an acclaim of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. “An emotional comedy that takes its heart to the front”, signals the consensus of the site. Thus, it is ensured that it is one of the must-see comedies of the year.

Within the cast of Cha Cha Real Smooth, there is also a chilean. This is the actress Amara Pedroso, who plays Maya in this acclaimed production. This is the first big project, with which it is making noise in the independent film scene

In conversation with Rock & Pop, Pedroso told us that his audition and the whole process has not been anything conventional. Via a call by Zoom, the director and protagonist calmed his nerves and confirmed that the role was his.

“For me it was a shock. After When I saw the film with two friends, I realized that I had seriously participated in the production”, the actress tells us that soon you will be able to see in Cha Cha Real Smooth.