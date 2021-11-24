“Napoli wasteful! Dominates the second half, but scores only one goal. And Spalletti …”

Latest football Napoli – Maurizio Pistocchi, reporter, commented Spartak Moscow-Naples through his social profile:

“With a brace from Sobolev in the 1st half (the first on a penalty) Spartak beat a wasteful Napoli, who dominated the entire 2nd half but scored only 1 goal with Elmas (head). At the end of the match Spalletti refuses to tighten hand to the coach of the Russians, Rui Vitoria “.