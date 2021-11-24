Sports
“Napoli wasteful! Dominates the second half, but scores only one goal. And Spalletti …”
Latest football Napoli – Maurizio Pistocchi, reporter, commented Spartak Moscow-Naples through his social profile:
“With a brace from Sobolev in the 1st half (the first on a penalty) Spartak beat a wasteful Napoli, who dominated the entire 2nd half but scored only 1 goal with Elmas (head). At the end of the match Spalletti refuses to tighten hand to the coach of the Russians, Rui Vitoria “.
Spartak-Napoli scoreboard
- SPARTAK MOSCOW (4-3-3) – Selikhov; Caufriez, Dzhikiya, Gigot, Ayrton; Ignatov (72 ‘Lomovitskiy), Umyarov, Litvinov; Moses (83 ‘Rasskazov), Sobolev, Promes (90’ + 2 Larsson). Available: Rebrov, Markov, Maksimenko, Kutepov, Eschenko, Denisov, V. Shitov. Coach: Rui Vitoria
- NAPLES (4-2-3-1) – Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Lobotka (79 ‘Rrahmani), Zielinski; Elmas, Mertens, Lozano; Petagna. Available: idasiak, Ospina, Manolas, Barba, Malcuit, Fabian Ruiz, Cioffi, Ambrosino. Coach: Luciano Spalletti
Referee: Clément Turpin (France)
Scorers: 3 ‘rig., 28’ Sobolev (SM) 64 ‘Elmas (N)
Bookings: Litvinov, Sobolev, Promes (SM) Koulibaly (N)