NASA invests in electric aircraft for ultra-short landing and take-off – News – Hybrids and Electric

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently signed a collaboration and investment contract with Electra.aero, the corporation specializing in electric aeronautical technologies. This financial investment will go entirely to electric ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft (eSTOL) for advanced low-carbon air mobility applications.

Currently, Electra’s aeronautical department is developing an electrical take-off and landing system whereby the aircraft will not need more than 45 meters to execute such actions. This supposes enormous technical efforts, which present difficulties in practically all the sections. According to Ben Marchionna, director of technology and innovation at Electra, these specifications are capable of pushing current aerodynamic technology to the maximum limit.

In this corporation they are immersed in the development of aerodynamic technologies of “blown elevation”. Effective blown lift aircraft concepts require all possible tools for technical refinement; For this, elements such as the computational fluid dynamics (CFD), wind tunnel models, and actual test aircraft.

Electra recently hired Dr. Alejandra Uranga, an assistant professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California (USC). She personally admitted that this is a challenge like never before seen in aeronautical engineering, since not even the best models of distributed electric propulsion and lift by blowing based on CFD can obtain data referring to this type of technical configurations. Its difficulty is capitalized, since physics has limits and this eSTOL technology touches them considerably.

Your planes will be able to take off and land in less than 45 meters

Current computational methods present some fields of study that are very limited when it comes to developing this technology. This requires much faster, more powerful and reliable computers with which to carry out the own engineering design tasks. For it, NASA has launched this economic investment, of which the exact economic amount is unknown, but they have admitted that it solves all the problems and the lack of financing that they suffered until now. This is not the first time that NASA has made investments of this type, since in recent months we have been able to see others with electric planes as protagonists.

The first real tests are estimated to begin in this same 2022. To do this, a test aircraft will be used to carry out a large-scale demonstration of hybrid eSTOL technology. This prototype will be able to transport a maximum of two people on its way. It will take off and land, presumably, at distances less than 45 meters. This model It will use a 150 kW hybrid-electric turbogenerator with which it will move a total of 8 electric motors. and will regenerate the electricity of the battery, of which it is still unknown what capacity it will present.

Nevertheless, the first finalized and commercially available model will be launched on the market in 2026. This will have FAA certification and will be designed to transport a maximum of 8 passengers (counting the pilot) and its flight range is expected to be around 800 kilometers. Their employment will be urban and regional air mobility, “middle mile” logistics operations, and air medical services.