Natalie Portman reveals the unusual gesture that Chris Hemsworth had with her before ‘that scene’ in ‘Thor’

Crowds of Chris Hemsworth fans are melting not only because of the heat these days, but because of what Natalie Portman has revealed about her co-star in Thor: Love and Thunder.

During an interview on British radio, the actress, who plays Dr. Jane Foster in this installment of Marvel, has recounted the gesture of respect she had towards her before shooting a scene.

WARNINGNote: If you haven’t seen the movie, you may be in for a little spoiler from this point on.

The scene he refers to is a kiss between them. In order to maintain his muscles, the Australian actor follows a diet where he has to eat meat 10 times a day, but to record that intimate moment he skipped it.

“The day we had a kiss scene, I didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” she told the show. “And he eats meat like every half hour. He was so thoughtful!” he exclaimed.

“It’s not something that makes me angry or that I care, but he was being attentive,” he added. “He is a very nice person,” stressed the Oscar-winning interpreter.

Chris Hemsworth didn’t eat meat on the day they shot kiss scene bc Natalie Portman is vegan. He’s so sweet and thoughtful OMG 😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/5dp8WmOC6A — thundersnow 💔⚡TLAT spoilers (@PrettiestThor) July 10, 2022

As Hemsworth’s trainer, Luke Zocchi, recently revealed in an Instagram post, to achieve and maintain his muscles, the actor needs about 4,500 calories a day, in addition to a very intense and specific exercise routine.

Portman also had to bulk up for the film. “It’s very unusual and wonderful to be tasked with making yourself bigger as a woman,” Portman said in another interview on The Sunday Times. The interpreter had to spend 10 months training to get the physique that the role required.

“Most of the transformations that they ask us to make is to make ourselves as small as possible, and there is an emotional and sociological correlation with that,” he reflected. “I turned 40 while making the movie and it was an incredible point in my life to say, ‘You’re going to be the strongest, most athletic version of yourself,’” she added.