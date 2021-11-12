National curse for Pellegrini, now rest and gym to return to the top with Roma

Put the National and the stadium Olympic and one thing is certain: Lorenzo Pilgrims There will not be. The blue curse still falls on the captain of the Rome that after having renounced the European Championship at the last minute due to a muscular problem, he will not play against the team this evening Swiss for the match point that could lead Italy to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Once again the love for the yellow and red colors has cost Lorenzo dearly who first had to give up the triumphal journey of this summer for having played on muscular overloads at the end of last season and who today will not be able to wear d ‘ blue in front of his audience for an inflammation in his left knee with which he fights from Rome-Milan. Already on the occasion of the match against the Rossoneri Pellegrini had played on pain with a conspicuous bandage. A problem that led him to miss the 2-2 with the Bodo / Glimt, but then again to force on the away match of Venice.

Ninety minutes that cost the national team because once he arrived in Coverciano the knee was too swollen and the player was immediately sent back to Trigoria where he will alternate work in the gym and rest to try to be there in the second half against the Genoa in Marassi. Usually hostile terrain and not always in perfect condition, for this reason Mourinho before sending him on the field he will want to have guarantees on the total recovery of his captain before running into new problems that could preclude him from the tour de force before Christmas. Nine matches between the Conference League and Serie A that will be used by Roma to get back on track after losing the Champions League area and the lead in the European group.