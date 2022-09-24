Netflix’s TUDUM: find out the schedule of the important event here | When it’s made? | Time | Streaming platform | Millie Bobby Brown | Shows | Merlin Adams | Bridgerton | Berlin | SPORT-PLAY

This Saturday Netflix will present the second edition of its virtual event called TUDUM, which is characterized by the fact that the streaming platform presents news about its upcoming releases. For this reason, their most popular actors usually participate.

Among the personalities who will be at the event are Michel Brown, Sebastián Martínez, Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Jennifer Aniston, Jonathan Bailey, Halle Berry, Henry Cavill and Lily Collins.

Because the event is close, Netflix has already shared its programming. Next, we tell you that information, the start time and other things you should know about it.

sets

The Watcher (will present its first trailer and release date will be announced).

Shadow and bone (exclusive preview of the second season).

Noah Centineo announces the title and release date of his next Netflix series.

Manifesto (Season 4 trailer premiering on Netflix November 4, 2022)

Stranger Things (cast to share never-before-seen material from season four)

Merlina Adams (Jenna Ortega shares an exclusive video of the series that premieres on November 23).

Queen Charlotte (they present the first advance of the series by India Amarteifio, the leading actress).

The Witcher (Henry Cavill will reveal more information about the third season)

Lupine (news about the third season will be announced)

La Casa de Papel (Alex Pina and Pedro Alonso talk about Berlin, the next spin-off of the franchise).

1899 (reveal data on the new mystery thriller).

El Reino (Chino Darín and Peter Lanzani will present a preview of the second season of the Argentine thriller).

Love is Blind: Brazil (news about the second season)

Love after love (ads about the Fito Páez bioseries)

Elite (advance of the sixth season).

The firm (Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole, Yandel, Tainy and Lex Borrero search for the next star of music in Spanish).

More will also be revealed about The Squid Game, Outer Banks, Bridgerton Season 3 and Emily in Paris.

Films

Heart of stone (behind the scenes of the film).

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (featuring exclusive video of the tape).

The country of dreams (exclusive clip).

Your place or mine (Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher announce the premiere date of the Netflix romantic comedy).

Pinocchio (behind the scenes of the animated film).

The Mother (first look at the Jennifer Lopez movie).

Enola Holmes 2 (Millie Bobby Brown introduces the trailer).

They Cloned Tyrone (Jamie Foxx shares a first look at the film).

Beyond the Universe (trailer launch).

Matrimillas (Luisana Lopilato and Juan Minujín participate in the film).

When and at what time is Netflix’s TUDUM going to take place?

The event will take place on September 23 and 24 and will be held in this way with the public in different parts of the world in mind. Next, we tell you the time and date for Peru of each of the moments.

9 pm on September 23 (show in South Korea).

12:30 am on September 24, fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s coming up in India.

12:00 pm on September 24, TUDUM from the United States and Europe

1:30 pm on September 24 in Latin America, which includes surprises from other countries.

11 pm Netflix Japan stars will close Tudum with a celebration of Japanese productions.

How to watch Netflix’s TUDUM?

Fans of the streaming platform will be able to watch the event through Netflix’s YouTube channel and the best of it will be broadcast in 29 languages. It is also possible to enjoy the show from Twitter.

Trailer for Netflix’s TUDUM

Why is the event called TUDUM?

The name is because when pronounced it sounds very similar to the sound that Netflix makes when a user uses the streaming platform. This 2022 is the second year that it takes place and thanks to that meeting many new features of the service will be known.

