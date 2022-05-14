Health

New gym, work ahead at a fast pace

CASTELLEONE – The multipurpose gym is a reality: the works for the construction of indoor soccer and tennis courts in the area of ​​the Il Dosso sports center are proceeding with full sail. The inauguration could arrive as early as the first week of July. “We are very satisfied because this is a work that the Castelleonesi have been waiting for for almost 40 years – explains the commissioner of the game Federico Marquises -. Now our citizens who want to practice indoor sports and recreational activities will no longer have to move, as has happened so far, to nearby realities. We aim to close the construction site by the end of June, then the structure will be made available to everyone ». Only the management node remains to be resolved. At the head of the race is Asm, the municipal company, but a competition with private individuals is not excluded.

New flooring, LED lights, the pitches and the roof that is already taking shape. In Castelleone, from July, it will be possible to play 5-a-side football or throw a few rackets even on rainy days, even at night, at any time or occasion. To make this possible, the Municipality had to invest 200 thousand euros and the others, to reach the 350 thousand necessary for the multipurpose, the Pirellone put them through a tender won by the village. Not only that: with this money also comes a video surveillance system for the sports district and new ‘inclusive’ changing rooms, designed to facilitate their use for people with disabilities, especially athletes in wheelchairs. The skeleton of the roof is practically ready, by the end of the month it will be covered by the large sheet. Now to work on systems and connections.

