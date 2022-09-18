New modality of assault in NYC — El Nacional

NEW YORK.- Many people in this city show desperation to acquire, at any cost, valuable property, be it gold chains, guilloches, rings or displayed money, so criminal acts seek another direction of advance with a new modality.

A daring customer was caught on video jumping the counter at around 3:00 p.m. last Thursday in an attempted robbery at a “Burger King” restaurant located on the Grand Concourse at 150th Street in the Bronx. The police released the information this Thursday.

You can see the criminal pretending to ask for something and passing a small bill and when the cashier opened the box to return, right there he pounced on him, randomly taking $250 from the cash register.

But her assault was foiled because two employees held her down and threw her to the floor with a chokehold, taking her money; then the assailant managed to leave and now she is being chased by the police. One of the employees was injured.

The uniformed woman describes the criminal as approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a dark complexion and a slim build. He asks anyone with information about this incident to call 1-800-577-8477 and in Spanish 1-888-577-4782).

Also via https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1 or by text to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

You might also be interested in: He robs a kiosk in the Bronx at gunpoint

For the information of Dominicans residing in the city or those who intend to visit the Big Apple, this year there have been several violent incidents in NYC in fast food restaurants, including:

This Friday, a couple, both 28 years old, was attacked and injured by three strangers who attacked them without provocation at about 3:45 in the afternoon, in a Popeye’s, located on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan.

Also, at a Wendy’s in Brooklyn an employee was seriously injured. In addition, the employee Krystal Bayron Nieves of a “Burger King”, located at 154 E. 116th Street in Harlem, was shot to death,

A customer was brutally beaten during a robbery at a McDonald’s, and Hispanic employee Ángel Miguel Salazar stabbed at another McDonald’s in East Harlem. Both events in Manhattan.

Another McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck in Brooklyn, among many other incidents.